Exploring Reddit’s Best of Canada 2023: Top Posts, AMAs, and More

The 2023 Reddit Recap is here. From heartwarming moments to humorous observations, the recap highlights the diverse range of interests that captured the attention of Canadians this year.

Throughout 2023, Reddit became the hub for unfiltered opinions, shared enthusiasm for pop culture, and transformed the mundane into hilarious discussions.

Redditors cheered on a soccer team mid-flight, discussed John Oliver, analyzed blockbuster movies, and sought raw feedback, making Reddit the pulse of the internet.

In Canada, 2023 marked several ‘Reddit landmarks.’ From the Canadian flag’s placement on r/place to the Toronto Maple Leafs breaking a 19-year playoff drought, including moments of triumph amid personal challenges.

Below are the top moments from the 2023 Reddit Canada Recap:

Most-viewed communities in Canada

r/amitheasshole

r/askreddit

r/personalfinancecanada

r/nba

r/canada

r/worldnews

r/vancouver

r/hockey

r/mildlyinfuriating

r/facepalm

Most-engaged communities in Canada

r/amitheasshole

r/askreddit

r/canada

r/facepalm

r/worldnews

r/hockey

r/nba

r/WhitePeopleTwitter

r/mildlyinfuriating

r/damnthatsinteresting

Canadian born communities

r/personalfinancecanada

r/canada

r/vancouver

r/ottawa

r/ontario

r/toronto

r/Calgary

r/edmonton

r/askTO

r/halifax

Popular posts in Canada 2023

r/funny: So apparently I need to explain to the in-laws how bagged milk works (19,120 upvotes)

r/nextfuckinglevel: A Powerful Scene Of Humanity Plays Out As 200+ Brave South African firefighters landed in Edmonton, Canada to assist in the fight against the raging wildfire (19,120 upvotes)

r/pics: A Canadian goose that comes back year after year to lay her eggs in my neighbor’s plant pot (6,140 upvotes)

r/NatureIsFuckingLit: An encounter with a leucistic Moose in Canada (5,660 upvotes)

r/ontario: Really fat bluejay (5,560 upvotes)

r/vancouver: This picture always reminds me of how huge the mountains really are (5,560 upvotes)

r/PraiseTheCameraMan: Cameraman delivers instant fact-checking (2,320 upvotes)

r/leafs: Kid in Toronto Leaf’s bedsheets (2,840 upvotes)

r/Damnthatsinteresting: A very well preserved 110-million-year old Dinosaur fossil discovered accidentally by Canadian miners (2,260 upvotes)

r/ThatsInsane: Grocery prices in Nunavut, Canada (440 upvotes)

Popular AMAs in Canada

r/ontario: I’m the Kevin from this sign….AMA! (11,380 upvotes)

r/Edmonton: I am one of the many camera operators that work the NHL broadcasts in Edmonton. AMA (1,720 upvotes)

r/IAmA: I am a Trailer Park Boy (Jacob Rolfe aka Jacob Collins), ask me anything! (1,500 upvotes)

The recap highlights the important role Reddit plays in facilitating meaningful conversations, fostering a sense of belonging, and celebrating the unique spirit of Canada.