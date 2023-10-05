Reddit Enhances Search Experience on iOS and Android

John Quintet
1 hour ago

Reddit has announced significant updates to its search functionality on mobile platforms, aiming to provide a more user-friendly and efficient experience.

The changes, which went live on Reddit’s Android and iOS apps on Wednesday, include the introduction of a new Media search tab that allows users to browse videos, GIFs, and images in one place. Users can also search for media within specific communities by using the search bar on a community page.

The update also brings a simplified design to the search results page, addressing user feedback that the previous layout was too cluttered.

Additionally, the search function has been made more accessible to screen readers, with added labels, roles, traits, values, and states to all elements. This enables a wider audience to discover content and take action more easily. These screen reader updates will soon be extended to the Communities, People, and Media search tabs.

For mobile web users, Reddit has made the search experience more consistent with its desktop version. This includes distinct tabs for community and comment search results, sorting options for comments, and time filters for posts.

Reddit claims that the mobile web search is now 85% faster than before. Improved spam filters have also been implemented on both mobile apps and web to ensure high-quality and relevant post results.

