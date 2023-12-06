Rogers 5G Expands in Eastern Ontario as Part of Cell Gap Project

The Eastern Ontario Regional Network (EORN), along with the federal government, the province of Ontario, and Rogers, announced the expansion of 5G mobile services in several areas of Eastern Ontario.

This expansion is a part of the EORN Cell Gap Project, a $300 million initiative aimed at enhancing cellular services in the region.

The Rogers 5G expansion includes the construction of 18 new sites and upgrades to seven existing sites, bringing 5G access to parts of the following areas for the first time:

County of Renfrew

County of Northumberland

County of Lennox and Addington

County of Haliburton

County of Frontenac

County of Peterborough

County of Hastings

County of Lanark

United Counties of Leeds and Grenville

City of Quint West

Alderville First Nation

Algonquins of Pikwakanagan

Curve Lake First Nation

Hiawatha First Nation

Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte

The project is funded by the federal and provincial governments, municipal members of the Eastern Ontario Wardens’ Caucus (EOWC), and the Eastern Ontario Mayors’ Caucus (EOMC).

Rogers won through a bidding process and is contributing the remaining investment of $150 million, which was called the biggest wireless private-public partnership in Canadian history back in 2021.

The project includes the construction of roughly 330 new telecommunications sites, and the upgrading of 312 existing sites. To date, 305 existing sites have been upgraded, and 58 new cell sites have been completed. The project aims to accelerate tower construction throughout 2024, with many new towers planned to become operational within the year.

“Together with our government partners and the Eastern Ontario Regional Network, we are proud to bring residents and businesses in these ten communities access to the best 5G technology, closing gaps in wireless coverage and increasing safety along highways,” said Phil Hartling, President, Wireless, Rogers, in a statement. “As Canada’s only national 5G network operator, we are making long-term investments to bring all Canadians the best and most reliable 5G wireless network in the country.”

This wireless expansion project is not only about connectivity but also enhances public safety, allowing residents to access emergency services and use navigation apps in rural and remote areas of Eastern Ontario.