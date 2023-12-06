Samsung to Host ‘AI For All’ Press Conference at CES 2024

Samsung has announced that it is hosting a press conference dedicated to AI innovations during CES 2023. Dubbed ‘AI for All: Connectivity in the Age of AI’, Samsung’s conference will be held on January 8, 2024.

In a press release, Samsung confirms that its press conference begins at 5 PM ET/2 PM PT. The event will be held at the South Pacific Ballroom, North Convention Center of the Mandalay Bay Hotel. CEO and Head of Samsung’s DX Division Jong-Hee Han is set to provide opening remarks.

As for what Samsung may dive into during its press conference is anyone’s guess at the current moment. Given the theme of the conference, one may assume that the company will detail its further innovations into AI on a consumer level. This year, Samsung revealed its Galaxy AI platform. It’s being designed as an AI experience that focuses on powering devices as well as cloud-based initiatives.

Part of this is Samsung’s AI Live Translate Call feature. Similar to closed captions. Galaxy AI-powered devices can be used as a translator. AI Live Translate Call can natively translate audio and text in real-time as the user speaks. Additionally, this feature can translate speech and text into a different language.

Galaxy AI is said to be “coming early next year.” This could make CES 2024 a great way to detail Galaxy AI even more prior to its rollout.

Samsung confirms that the ‘AI for All: Connectivity in the Age of AI’ event will be streamed live on Samsung Newsroom.