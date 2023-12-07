Apple’s Study Reveals 2.6 Billion Records Exposed in Data Breaches

An Apple-commissioned study conducted by MIT’s Dr. Stuart Madnick highlights a surge in data breaches, with 2.6 billion personal records exposed in the past two years.

This underscores the pressing need for end-to-end encryption in cloud-stored consumer data.

The study, “The Continued Threat to Personal Data: Key Factors Behind the 2023 Increase,” reveals an alarming trend. Data breaches have tripled between 2013 and 2022, escalating further in 2023, threatening personal data worldwide.

Apple emphasizes the growing importance of end-to-end encryption, especially after last year’s Advanced Data Protection for iCloud launch. This feature provides the highest level of cloud data security.

With Advanced Data Protection for iCloud, Apple ensures robust security for sensitive data categories like iCloud Keychain passwords and Health data.

Users now have the option to safeguard 23 data categories using end-to-end encryption, including iCloud Backup, Notes, and Photos.

Craig Federighi, Apple’s SVP of Software Engineering, pledges relentless efforts against evolving threats targeting consumer data.

The report shows the rapid digitization of personal and professional lives contributing to the surge in breaches.

Hackers continually evolve strategies, exploiting weaknesses in seemingly secure systems. Even organizations with strong security practices are now vulnerable.

The report highlights how hackers, aiming for sensitive data stored in readable form by entrusted organizations, exploit security gaps. They target weakly secured entities to gain access to their primary targets.

Apple’s commitment to engineering innovative security features ensures their products remain market leaders in security.

Lockdown Mode and Advanced Data Protection for iCloud offer robust protection against extreme threats and data breaches.