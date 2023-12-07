Apple Podcasts Confirmed in Tesla’s 2023 Holiday Update

Last month we told you that Apple Podcasts were said to be coming to Tesla vehicles, and now we have confirmation it is indeed happening.

According to the leaked release notes from Tesla’s 2023 holiday software update (the company releases a big software update during the holidays every year with major feature upgrades), Apple Podcasts has been confirmed, reports Tesla North.

The release notes of the 2023.44.25 software update that started rolling out earlier this week to employees have hit the interwebs.

“Listen to millions of the world’s most popular podcasts. Apple Podcasts for Tesia syncs with your favourite Apple devices, so you can seamlessly follow shows, save episodes, and pick up right where you left off,” describes the release notes.

“Browse new and noteworthy podcasts or explore what’s trending on Top Charts. From the Application Launcher, open the Apple Podcasts app, scan the QR code, and log in with your Apple ID. Premium Connectivity required,” says the Tesla release notes.

The authentication steps are the same as when Apple Music launched on Tesla vehicles with the latter’s 2022 holiday software update.

According to @Teslascope, sources say more is to come for this year’s holiday software update. Many are hoping Apple TV+ will make its way to Tesla Theatre, the vehicle’s entertainment suite of apps, to join Netflix, Disney+, YouTube and Twitch in Canada.