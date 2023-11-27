Apple Podcasts Coming to Tesla Vehicles

Austin Blake
6 seconds ago

Tesla is set to enhance the user experience with its 2023.44.1 software update, as revealed by Tesla hacker @greenthonly on November 25, who dived deep into software code once again.

The update that’s rolling out introduces a range of new features and improvements, notably including support for Apple Podcasts, reports Tesla North.

A significant addition in the update is a washer for the front camera, now featuring an activation button. This enhancement is particularly aimed at the Tesla Cybertruck, which includes a new front-facing camera in its bumper, improving visibility and functionality in poor weather conditions.

The media playback system in Tesla vehicles receives a notable upgrade with the introduction of the Shaka Player, a new JavaScript player. This improvement is expected to elevate the media streaming experience in Tesla cars, enhancing audio and video playback quality.

The update also introduces new playback speeds for media, including 1.25x, 1.5x, and 2x options. This feature is especially beneficial for podcast listeners, with Apple Podcasts now confirmed to be part of the update, points out ‘green’.

As for safety, the update includes a new U.S. Insurance Institute for Highway Safety mode for seatbelt reminders. This feature escalates the frequency and pitch of the reminders, aiming to improve safety compliance among drivers and passengers.

Another feature potentially utilizes the cabin camera to enable or disable High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lane usage. This function, still subject to additional permissions and activation by Tesla, could enhance driving efficiency for occupants. Nice try sneaking into the HOV this time with your mannequins.

The update also debuts a new navigation mode on the back end, MPP (Most Probable Path), which promises to optimize route planning and guidance.

On the battery front, Tesla is expanding its range of options. The update indicates the addition of a new Tesla 16V battery option, along with a visible 48V option, suggesting future advancements in this area, possibly starting with the Cybertruck, which has hit Canadian showrooms.

Back in December 2022, Tesla released a software update to bring Apple Music support. It only seems natural that Apple Podcasts would be supported next. Given the collaboration between both companies, we’d expect a native Apple TV+ app to hit Tesla Theatre (the company’s suite of entertainment apps), joining Netflix, Disney+, Twitch and YouTube in Canada.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link. We use affiliate links when possible--thank you for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: Tesla

First Tesla Cybertruck Lands in Canada Showroom with Line Ups

Image via @jhaverinator Tesla’s Cybertruck was recently spotted in Quebec, but now it has officially landed on the west coast. Ahead of Tesla’s Cybertruck delivery event set to take place on November 30 at its Gigafactory in Austin, Texas, the electric truck is making its away across showrooms in the U.S. and now Canada. The...
Austin Blake
23 hours ago

Tesla Cybertruck Spotted in Canada Ahead of Launch

Tesla's highly anticipated Cybertruck has made a surprise appearance on the streets of Quebec, generating some buzz online. According to Tesla North, images and a video were widely shared on Facebook and the web, capturing the Cybertruck cruising on the highway and navigating through a local shopping centre, with the driver acknowledging photographers and passing...
John Quintet
1 week ago

Alberta Launches SpaceX Starlink Internet Pilot with Rebate

The Alberta government has launched a pilot program to deploy SpaceX’s Starlink satellite Intenet for remote and underserved communities, aiming to achieve universal high-speed internet access across the province by 2027. This move comes as federal projects and funding allocation face delays. The Starlink pilot targets specific regions, including County of Forty Mile, County of...
John Quintet
1 week ago