Apple’s iPad Engineering Resources Being Moved to Vietnam

Usman Qureshi
7 seconds ago

Apple has decided to relocate vital iPad engineering resources to Vietnam, marking a significant move in diversifying its manufacturing hubs beyond China, Nikkei Asia reports.

Apple Vietnam

This strategic step, a first for Apple, aims to bolster Vietnam’s status as an alternative manufacturing hub.

Partnering with China’s BYD, a principal iPad assembler, Apple is shifting its focus on new product introduction (NPI) resources to Vietnam.

This shift involves collaborating with suppliers like BYD to ensure the feasibility of designing and developing new products—a groundbreaking move for Apple regarding its core devices.

Sources indicate that engineering verification for test production of a new iPad model is set to commence around mid-February next year, with the model anticipated for release in the second half of the year.

This shift of NPI engineering resources is specifically directed towards entry-level iPad models, distinguishing it from the premium iPad Pro.

Apple ipad air

Apple’s NPI typically takes place in China, leveraging the country’s extensive experience in hardware manufacturing.

However, geopolitical uncertainties have prompted Apple to reconsider this approach, with plans also underway to transition some NPI processes for the iPhone to India.

Experts believe that Vietnam’s initial priority will be non-pro models due to the current manufacturing conditions and the evolving landscape of iPad production.

Despite this shift, Vietnam remains a relatively smaller contributor to iPad manufacturing compared to China.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link. We use affiliate links when possible--thank you for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: News

Apple Developers: Xcode Cloud Freebie Coming in 2024

Apple has issued a reminder to developers to prepare their apps and games for the upcoming holiday season, which is traditionally the busiest time on the App Store. The company confirmed that the App Store will remain operational throughout the holiday period and will continue to accept submissions. Developers are advised to update their applications...
Austin Blake
44 mins ago

Brant County and Xplore Reach High Speed Internet Milestone

Southwestern Integrated Fibre Technology (SWIFT) has announced the successful completion of a major high-speed broadband project in Brant County, Ontario. This project has brought fibre-optic connectivity to 1,639 homes and businesses in previously underserved areas, significantly enhancing digital access in the region. "The newly installed network infrastructure is set to bring transformative, long-term change to...
John Quintet
56 mins ago

Disney+ Brings Free Gift Wrapping in Toronto and Vancouver

Walt Disney Studios Canada is set to enhance the holiday shopping experience in downtown Toronto and Vancouver. In a festive initiative, the company has announced the setup of free gift wrapping stations at CF Toronto Eaton Centre and CF Richmond Centre. These stations will offer Disney+ branded gift wrapping, featuring a distinctive blue and orange...
John Quintet
1 hour ago