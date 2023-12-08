Disney+ Brings Free Gift Wrapping in Toronto and Vancouver

John Quintet
1 hour ago

Walt Disney Studios Canada is set to enhance the holiday shopping experience in downtown Toronto and Vancouver.

In a festive initiative, the company has announced the setup of free gift wrapping stations at CF Toronto Eaton Centre and CF Richmond Centre. These stations will offer Disney+ branded gift wrapping, featuring a distinctive blue and orange design. Who has time to wrap their own gifts for the holidays?

The initiative coincides with Disney+ holiday season offerings, which include a range of holiday classics and new Originals. Disney+ says it has positioned itself as the go-to streaming service for the season, featuring a “Happy Holidays” collection that promises to bring more joy than ever. This collection includes exclusive new Originals and a variety of classic holiday favourites for families to enjoy.

Here’s where to get your free Disney+ branded gift wrapping in Toronto and Vancouver:

Toronto:

  • Dates: Friday, December 8 to Sunday, December 24
  • Operating Hours: 12 pm to mall closing
  • Location: CF Eaton Centre, Level 3, Trinity Way

Vancouver:

  • Dates: Friday, December 8 to Sunday, December 24
  • Operating Hours: 12 pm to mall closing
  • Location: CF Richmond Centre, Old Navy Court

A blue and orange gift wrapping

