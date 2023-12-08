Stack TV Launches on Bell Fibe TV App

John Quintet
1 hour ago

Stack tv bell

Stack TV, the multi-channel streaming service from Corus, has launched on the Bell Fibe TV app.

This debut allows existing Fibe TV app customers to add Stack TV to their subscription for $10 a month, to access live and on-demand channels.

“We’re thrilled to build upon our relationship with Bell, delivering Stack TV’s vast library of content to a wider audience and allowing us to provide an exceptional entertainment experience to even more households in Canada,” said Drew Robinson, Vice President of Content Distribution at Corus Entertainment in a statement on Friday.

Stack TV offers thousands of hours of content from 16 popular TV networks from Corus. This includes series, movies, and specials from Global Television, Food Network Canada, HGTV Canada, W Network, The HISTORY Channel, Adult Swim, Slice, Showcase, National Geographic, Lifetime, Cartoon Network, Treehouse, YTV, Disney Channel, Disney XD, and Disney Junior. All of these are available for live and on-demand streaming, with new content added daily.

Residents of Ontario and Québec who are existing Fibe TV app customers can add Stack TV to their cable packages online. New app customers can include Stack TV during their order process through Bell.

In addition to the Bell Fibe TV app, Stack TV is also available for Amazon Prime Video subscribers, Rogers Ignite TV, Ignite SmartStream, and FuboTV customers.

