Uber Eats Canada ‘2023 Cravings Report’ Revealed

Uber Canada has released its ‘2023 Cravings Report’. The fifth annual report highlights the trending habits Canadians show when ordering from Uber Eats.
This year, Uber Canada is once again exposing the prevailing orders in Canada from savoury to sweet. Also, the 2023 Cravings Report reveals the cities that are most indulgent in alcoholic beverages and cannabis edibles. Plus, maintaining the the holiday spirit, Vancouver, B.C. is revealed to be the city which ordered the most eggnog this year.
Take a look at the full Uber Eats Cravings Report for 2023.
Santa’s midnight snack: The most popular orders on Christmas Eve
Chocolate milk
White chocolate chip cookies
Chocolate fudge brownies
2% milk
Chocolate bars
All about that ‘nog: The cities that order the most eggnog
Vancouver
Calgary
Edmonton
Lethbridge
Victoria
Keeping the libations flowing: The most popular alcoholic beverage orders
Vodka
Beer
Whisky
Pinot Grigio
Margarita cooler
Feelin’ tips-y: The cities that tip the most
Prince George
Ottawa
Halifax
Hamilton
Toronto
Edmonton
Kamloops
Windsor
Calgary
London, Ont
Eating their greens: The cities where adults order the most cannabis edibles
Toronto
Vancouver
Victoria
Kitchener-Waterloo
Kingston
Ottawa
Peterborough
Hamilton
Niagara Region
London, Ont
Snack game on point: The most popular convenience store items
Hot dogs
Taquito
Slurpee
Chocolate milk
Chips
Ice cream
Popcorn
Pepperoni pizza
Candy
Brownies
The key ingredient: The most popular grocery item orders
Bananas
Cucumbers
Strawberries
Tomatoes
Eggs
Cilantro
Raspberries
Avocados
Green onion
Bottled spring water
A world of flavours: The most popular cuisines in Canada
American
Japanese
Indian
Chinese
Italian
Celery-brate wellness: The cities that order the most healthy food
*based on restaurants labelled “healthy” in the app*
Montreal
Ottawa
Kingston
Toronto
Vancouver
It’s what is on the side that counts: The top requested sides
