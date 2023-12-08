Uber Eats Canada ‘2023 Cravings Report’ Revealed

Steve Vegvari
46 mins ago

Uber Canada has released its ‘2023 Cravings Report’. The fifth annual report highlights the trending habits Canadians show when ordering from Uber Eats.

This year, Uber Canada is once again exposing the prevailing orders in Canada from savoury to sweet. Also, the 2023 Cravings Report reveals the cities that are most indulgent in alcoholic beverages and cannabis edibles. Plus, maintaining the the holiday spirit, Vancouver, B.C. is revealed to be the city which ordered the most eggnog this year.

Take a look at the full Uber Eats Cravings Report for 2023.

Santa’s midnight snack: The most popular orders on Christmas Eve

  1. Chocolate milk
  2. White chocolate chip cookies
  3. Chocolate fudge brownies
  4. 2% milk
  5. Chocolate bars

All about that ‘nog: The cities that order the most eggnog

  1. Vancouver
  2. Calgary
  3. Edmonton
  4. Lethbridge
  5. Victoria

Keeping the libations flowing: The most popular alcoholic beverage orders

  1. Vodka
  2. Beer
  3. Whisky
  4. Pinot Grigio
  5. Margarita cooler

Feelin’ tips-y: The cities that tip the most

  1. Prince George
  2. Ottawa
  3. Halifax
  4. Hamilton
  5. Toronto
  6. Edmonton
  7. Kamloops
  8. Windsor
  9. Calgary
  10. London, Ont

Eating their greens: The cities where adults order the most cannabis edibles

  1. Toronto
  2. Vancouver
  3. Victoria
  4. Kitchener-Waterloo
  5. Kingston
  6. Ottawa
  7. Peterborough
  8. Hamilton
  9. Niagara Region
  10. London, Ont

Snack game on point: The most popular convenience store items

  1. Hot dogs
  2. Taquito
  3. Slurpee
  4. Chocolate milk
  5. Chips
  6. Ice cream
  7. Popcorn
  8. Pepperoni pizza
  9. Candy
  10. Brownies

The key ingredient: The most popular grocery item orders

  1. Bananas
  2. Cucumbers
  3. Strawberries
  4. Tomatoes
  5. Eggs
  6. Cilantro
  7. Raspberries
  8. Avocados
  9. Green onion
  10. Bottled spring water

A world of flavours: The most popular cuisines in Canada

  1. American
  2. Japanese
  3. Indian
  4. Chinese
  5. Italian

Celery-brate wellness: The cities that order the most healthy food

*based on restaurants labelled “healthy” in the app*

  1. Montreal
  2. Ottawa
  3. Kingston
  4. Toronto
  5. Vancouver

It’s what is on the side that counts: The top requested sides

  1. French fries
  2. Garlic Naan
  3. Poutine
  4. Miso soup
  5. Hash browns

‘Giving the ick: The pickiest cities

  1. Moncton
  2. Kelowna
  3. Red Deer
  4. Greater Sudbury
  5. Halifax
  6. Regina
  7. St. John’s, NL
  8. Nanaimo
  9. Winnipeg
  10. Victoria
