Uber Eats Canada ‘2023 Cravings Report’ Revealed

Uber Canada has released its ‘2023 Cravings Report’. The fifth annual report highlights the trending habits Canadians show when ordering from Uber Eats.

This year, Uber Canada is once again exposing the prevailing orders in Canada from savoury to sweet. Also, the 2023 Cravings Report reveals the cities that are most indulgent in alcoholic beverages and cannabis edibles. Plus, maintaining the the holiday spirit, Vancouver, B.C. is revealed to be the city which ordered the most eggnog this year.

Take a look at the full Uber Eats Cravings Report for 2023.

Santa’s midnight snack: The most popular orders on Christmas Eve

Chocolate milk White chocolate chip cookies Chocolate fudge brownies 2% milk Chocolate bars

All about that ‘nog: The cities that order the most eggnog

Vancouver Calgary Edmonton Lethbridge Victoria

Keeping the libations flowing: The most popular alcoholic beverage orders

Vodka Beer Whisky Pinot Grigio Margarita cooler

Feelin’ tips-y: The cities that tip the most

Prince George Ottawa Halifax Hamilton Toronto Edmonton Kamloops Windsor Calgary London, Ont

Eating their greens: The cities where adults order the most cannabis edibles

Toronto Vancouver Victoria Kitchener-Waterloo Kingston Ottawa Peterborough Hamilton Niagara Region London, Ont

Snack game on point: The most popular convenience store items

Hot dogs Taquito Slurpee Chocolate milk Chips Ice cream Popcorn Pepperoni pizza Candy Brownies

The key ingredient: The most popular grocery item orders

Bananas Cucumbers Strawberries Tomatoes Eggs Cilantro Raspberries Avocados Green onion Bottled spring water

A world of flavours: The most popular cuisines in Canada

American Japanese Indian Chinese Italian

Celery-brate wellness: The cities that order the most healthy food

*based on restaurants labelled “healthy” in the app*

Montreal Ottawa Kingston Toronto Vancouver

It’s what is on the side that counts: The top requested sides

French fries Garlic Naan Poutine Miso soup Hash browns

‘Giving the ick: The pickiest cities