USB-C Apple Magic Mouse, Keyboard to Reportedly Release in 2024

Apple’s potential shift from Lightning to USB-C for its Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse, and Magic Trackpad, is expected to occur in the spring of 2024, MacRumors is reporting.

The rumour, originating from Weibo user “Instant Digital,” hints at a significant upgrade for these Lightning-based peripherals designed for Mac systems, though details beyond the USB-C transition remain uncertain.

These accessories have maintained their design since the major update in October 2015, with minor revisions such as braided cables and exclusive color options available with the 24-inch iMac.

Notably, Apple introduced a Magic Keyboard with Touch ID in 2021.

While the Magic Mouse boasts a prolonged battery life, its Lightning port’s placement underneath the device has long been a topic of debate among Apple users, hindering its use during charging.

The potential relocation of the USB-C port in the new version remains unspecified.

Apple’s consistent reliance on Lightning ports in these peripherals is striking, given its overall shift towards USB-C across its lineup.

Only the AirPods, AirPods Max, and iPhone SE continue to use Lightning ports among Apple’s latest devices.

The anticipated timeline for the potential upgrade falls within the spring months of March to May, marking an unusual period for updates, considering the recent refresh of the ‌iMac‌.

However, Apple’s speculated plans for new iPad and Mac releases, along with the potential introduction of its Vision Pro headset, could align with this timeline.