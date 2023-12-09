Apple Looks to Have Blocked the Beeper Android iMessage App

Beeper Mini, a third party app designed to enable easy iMessage functionality for Android users, encountered significant technical difficulties shortly after its launch.

Within a week of its debut, users began reporting issues with sending and receiving iMessage’s distinctive blue bubble messages. The problems escalated throughout the day, with numerous complaints surfacing on the Beeper subreddit.

The Verge reported that several of its staff members were unable to activate their Android phone numbers with Beeper Mini as of Friday afternoon. This development suggests that Apple may have intervened to block the app’s functionality, which had initially bypassed Apple’s restrictions on iMessage access for Android devices. It’s no surprise that Apple would try to disable a third party app that allows access to iMessage, even if it is using Apple’s methods.

In response to inquiries, Beeper CEO and Canadian Eric Migicovsky did not explicitly confirm Apple’s involvement but raised questions about Apple’s motives. He argued that if Apple truly prioritizes the privacy and security of iPhone users, it should not hinder a service like Beeper Mini that extends encrypted messaging capabilities to Android users. Migicovsky pointed out the irony in Apple’s recent announcement of RCS support, highlighting the existing security gap in messaging between iPhone and Android users.

“Why force iPhone users back to sending unencrypted SMS when they chat with friends on Android?” Migicovsky questioned, emphasizing the benefits of Beeper Mini in promoting secure communication across different platforms.

Will Beeper Mini be able to recover from this? Looks like Apple is clamping down on its access. Android users will have to wait for official RCS support from Apple to chat with their fellow iPhone friends it seems.