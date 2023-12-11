Apple to Reveal M3 MacBook Air and Revised iPad Pro and iPad Air in March

Apple is said to be revealing its M3 MacBook Air next year in March. Alongside the early 2024 revision of its MacBook Air, new iPad Pro and iPad Air models may also be shown.

Word comes by way of Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman (via Engadget). In the latest Power On newsletter, Gurman claims that Apple’s M3 MacBook Air will debut. It’s claimed that the new iteration of its lightweight MacBook will be available in the standard 13 and 15-inch models.

On top of that, the next iterations of the iPad Pro and iPad Air are expected for a March reveal. It’s believed that Apple will be focusing on making clearer delineations between its iPads. Thus, the iPad Pro is expected to feature the M3 chipset and bolster 11 and 13-inch OLED display options. Apple is also rumoured to be developing a new Magic Keyboard exclusive to the Pro model.

The new iPad Air may be powered by the M2 chip and feature 10.9 and 12.9-inch display options.

Apparently, the emphasized differences between the entry-level device and the high-end option will be made in order to better assist users. Gurman believes that Apple wishes to have clearer borders separating all of its iPad models.

Finally, Gurman states that the new M3 Mac Studio and M3 Mac Pro are on the way as well. The introduction of both devices will round out Apple’s extensive list of products yet to receive M3 support. However, Gurman believes the rollout of the M3 Mac Studio and M3 Mac Pro won’t occur until at least the end of 2024, potentially early 2025.