iOS 17.2 Release Notes: What’s New

Apple today released iOS 17.2 for iPhone and more. Below are iOS 17.2 release notes showcasing what’s new, plus some bug fixes and additional features. iOS 17.2 and its download size is well over 1GB, so be prepared for the update to take a while to complete the update.

Journal App Features:

  • Designed for writing about life’s moments and events to practice gratitude and improve wellbeing.
  • Journaling suggestions group outings, photos, workouts into moments for journal entries.
  • Filters for finding bookmarked entries or those with attachments.
  • Scheduled notifications for consistent journaling practice.
  • Option to lock the journal with Touch ID or Face ID.
  • iCloud sync for secure, encrypted storage of journal entries.

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max Specific Features:

Messages App Updates:

  • Catch-up arrow to jump to the first unread message in a conversation.
  • Option to add stickers directly to a message bubble.
  • Memoji updates including adjustable body shapes.
  • Contact Key Verification for enhanced security in extraordinary digital threat situations.

Weather App Enhancements:

  • Precipitation amounts for upcoming 10 days.
  • New widgets for various weather details like forecast, sunrise/sunset times, Air Quality, and wind speed.
  • Wind map snapshot and animated overlay for assessing wind patterns.
  • Interactive moon calendar for visualizing moon phases.

Additional iOS Updates and Improvements:

  • Siri support for privately accessing and logging Health app data.
  • AirDrop improvements for expanded contact sharing and pass sharing.
  • Favorite Songs Playlist and Listening History options in Apple Music.
  • Digital Clock Widget for Home Screen and StandBy mode.
  • Enhanced AutoFill for form fields in PDFs and other documents.
  • New keyboard layouts supporting 8 Sámi languages.
  • Sensitive Content Warning for stickers in Messages.
  • Qi2 charger support for iPhone 13 and 14 models.
  • Fixes for wireless charging issues in certain vehicles.

Apple says some features may not be available in all regions or on all Apple devices. You can update your iPhone or iPad by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

