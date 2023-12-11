iOS 17.2 Release Notes: What’s New

Apple today released iOS 17.2 for iPhone and more. Below are iOS 17.2 release notes showcasing what’s new, plus some bug fixes and additional features. iOS 17.2 and its download size is well over 1GB, so be prepared for the update to take a while to complete the update.
Beeper Mini, which lets Android users chat with Apple’s iMessage on iPhone, is back with an updated version after facing technical issues. The app, which had a successful launch, reaching the top 20 of the Play Store charts, encountered problems on Friday, leading to a temporary inability for users to send or receive messages. Canadian...
Apple has released its redesigned Apple TV app today, which it says will streamline the viewing experience for users across a wide range of devices, including Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming sticks, gaming consoles, and more. The updated Apple TV app has a simplified interface with a new sidebar for quick navigation, providing easy access...
Apple has introduced its new ‘Journal’ app on iPhone, designed to help users in practicing gratitude and reflection through journaling. Launched with iOS 17.2 today, Journal allows users to document daily experiences and significant life events, enriching entries with photos, videos, audio recordings, and locations. The app leverages on-device machine learning to offer private, personalized...