You Can Now Download iOS 17.2 for iPhone and More

Apple has released iOS 17.2 for iPhone, iPadOS 17.2 for iPad and more on Monday. The updates come after Release Candidate versions were made available to developers last week.

Also available today is tvOS 17.2, macOS 14.2, watchOS 10.2, plus iPadOS 16.7.3 and iOS 16.7.3 for older devices.

Apple has also released macOS Monterey 12.7.2 and macOS Ventura 13.6.3 for older Macs as well. For the HomePod, 17.2 of the latter’s software is also available.

New in iOS 17.2 is the Journal app, spatial video capture for iPhone 15 Pro, plus more.

You can update your iPhone or iPad by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

Directl downloads of iOS 17.2 and more are below: