iOS 17.2 Enables Spatial Video Recording on iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max

With the release of iOS 17.2, Apple has made a significant leap forward by introducing spatial video capture on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The feature allows users to record life’s memorable moments in a three-dimensional format, set to be experienced on Apple Vision Pro headset releasing early next year.

Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, praised the iPhone 15 Pro’s camera prowess, highlighting it as the most powerful camera system ever developed by Apple.

He emphasized the groundbreaking nature of spatial videos, expressing excitement for users to relive their cherished moments on Apple Vision Pro.

Enabling spatial video capture on iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max is simple: users can activate it in Settings, leveraging the advanced camera systems to capture moments in three dimensions.

These videos, recorded in 1080p at 30 frames per second, deliver stunning quality through sophisticated computational videography techniques and efficient HEVC compression.

Capturing these spatial videos is as easy as recording regular videos on the iPhone.

Users simply rotate the device to landscape orientation in the Camera app’s Video mode, tap the spatial video icon, and hit record.

The iPhone captures video from both the Main and Ultra Wide cameras, seamlessly merging them into a single video file.

Once recorded, spatial videos appear as regular 2D videos on iPhone and other devices, allowing easy sharing via various apps like Messages.

Users can organize these videos in a dedicated Spatial album within the Photos app, ensuring synchronization across devices through iCloud.

The real magic of spatial videos unfolds on Apple Vision Pro. Users can access their entire library in the Photos app via iCloud and view these videos in life-size scale with vibrant colors and remarkable detail.

On Apple Vision Pro, users will be able to experience these videos in an immersive view, reliving precious moments with family and friends in a way that transports them back to that specific time and place.