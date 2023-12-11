Siri Can Now Access and Add to your Health App Data

With Apple’s software releases today, including watchOS 10.2, iOS 17.2, and iPadOS 17.2, users of Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, iPhone, and select iPads now have the ability to access and log their Health app data using Siri.

The S9 SiP, Apple’s most advanced watch chip to date, allows the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 to process Siri requests directly on the device. This on-device processing, also available on iPhone and iPad, ensures that users’ Health app data remains on their device when completing a Siri request, enhancing user privacy.

Apple says Siri can respond to queries related to over 20 types of Health app data stored on the Apple Watch, iPhone, and iPad. Siri can also log Health data as well. Check out the examples Apple has provided below:

“How does my Move ring look today?”

“Did I close my Exercise ring?”

“What’s my step count?”

“How far have I walked this week?”

“How far did I bike yesterday?”

“What’s my heart rate?”

“What’s my blood oxygen?”

“How much did I sleep last night?”

“How much have I slept this week?”

“What’s my blood glucose level?” (3rd-party monitor connected to the Health app required)

“What was my blood pressure yesterday?” (3rd-party monitor connected to the Health app required)

Here are examples of asking Siri to log your Health data:

“I took my 8 a.m. medications.” (you need to set up a medications list first in the Health app)

“Log that I took my multivitamin.” (you need to set up a medications list first in the Health app)

“I weigh 167 pounds.”

“My period started today.”

“Log that I have spotting today.”

“My blood sugar is 122.”

“Record my blood pressure as 118 over 76.”

“Log my body temperature as 98.3 degrees.”

If you like speaking to Siri, using your voice may be very handy. Apple says support is available now for Siri in English (US) and Mandarin Chinese (China mainland), with more languages to come.

Supported iPads of this new Siri capability include iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation and later), iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation and later), iPad Air (3rd generation and later), iPad mini (5th generation and later), and iPad (8th generation and later).