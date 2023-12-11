SaskTel Partners with Amazon’s Eero for Home Wi-Fi

Eero whole home wifi

SaskTel has announced the partnership with Amazon’s eero for its Whole Home Wi-Fi service, aiming to vastly improve Wi-Fi connectivity across Saskatchewan. This new hardware promises to eliminate common issues like Wi-Fi dead spots, dropped connections, and buffering for SaskTel broadband customers.

“Our government understands the importance of a dependable broadband connection, and we commend SaskTel’s efforts to enhance digital connectivity for their customers,” said Dustin Duncan, Minister Responsible for SaskTel, in a statement to iPhone in Canada on Monday.

“We’re thrilled to team up with eero to offer an unparalleled Wi-Fi experience to our broadband customers province-wide,” said Charlene Gavel, President and CEO of SaskTel. “Our Whole Home Wi-Fi service ensures fast and reliable connectivity for all online activities, from virtual meetings to online gaming and remote learning.”

The SaskTel Whole Home Wi-Fi service, powered by eero Pro 6E wireless routers, include the following features:

  • TrueMesh Technology: This feature dynamically optimizes data paths within the network, reducing interference and ensuring a fast, reliable internet experience.
  • Wi-Fi 6e Support: The latest generation of Wi-Fi technology, Wi-Fi 6e, offers faster speeds and greater efficiency, supporting more devices with minimal loss in speed or quality.
  • Advanced Online Security: Every eero device includes top-tier encryption and security protocols. Additionally, eero Secure, provided through SaskTel, offers enhanced protection for online activities and connected devices.
  • Comprehensive Home Network Control: The eero app allows users to monitor and manage their home network, including device connections, activity limits, content filters, and guest network creation.

Starting today, SaskTel’s Whole Home Wi-Fi service is now available to internet customers in over 460 communities throughout Saskatchewan. The cost is $10/month while additional eero Pro 6E units are $5/month.

Eero wireless routers are the controlled by the latter’s mobile app, which is one of the best in the business for ease of use, while also offering detailed parental controls. A 3-pack of eero Pro 6E mesh routers has a retail price of $729 on Amazon.ca, while a single unit is $329. Both are on sale right now for 24% off.

“At eero, we’re proud to bring reliable and secure Wi-Fi to customers globally. Partnering with SaskTel to extend this connectivity to Saskatchewan is a thrilling development for us,” said Mark Sieglock, eero’s EVP of Software and Services in a statement.

