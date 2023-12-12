Apple’s AirPlay in Hotels Feature Delayed to 2024

Usman Qureshi
14 seconds ago

Initially expected to release “later this year,” Apple has delayed its AirPlay feature for hotel room TVs in iOS 17 to the first half of 2024, as noted by MacRumors.

Airplay in hotel

The upcoming AirPlay update will allow iPhone and iPad users to connect wirelessly to hotel room TVs by scanning a QR code. This lets you watch your content on the big screen instead of your iPhone or iPad.

Hotel guests will be able to easily stream videos, photos, and music directly from the iOS devices to the television.

Google already offers a similar feature through Chromecast, allowing guests to mirror content from their smartphones on specific hotel TVs.

During the announcement in June, Apple mentioned IHG Hotels & Resorts, the owners of Holiday Inn, among the primary adopters of this feature. LG also said its commitment to being among the first manufacturers to support this feature on their hotel room TVs.

This delay in the AirPlay rollout for hotel room TVs in iOS 17 is part of Apple’s efforts to ensure a seamless and optimized user experience, it seems.

