Apple Launches Stüssy x Beats Studio Pro Headphones

Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

Apple’s Beats has joined forces with retro streetwear brand Stüssy to release limited edition Studio Pro headphones set to launch globally on December 15 (via Hypebeast).

Stussy Beats

By teaming up with Shawn Stüssy’s surfwear label, Beats is adding cultural diversity to its Studio Pro headphones, a pivotal audio product in its lineup.

In the past, Beats has collaborated with athletes to designers like LeBron James, Devin Booker, and Samuel Ross, and now, it is expanding its portfolio by joining forces with Stüssy.

The limited edition Stüssy x Beats Studio Pro headphones feature a design palette inspired by urethane skateboard wheels, incorporating fibreglass and resin materials.

Warm beige and deep gray hues dominate the headphones, sporting the Beats logo on the exterior and Stüssy’s emblem inside the earcups.

Stussy

Stussy 2

In terms of tech specs, these headphones boast spatial audio features, adaptive noise cancellation, and an impressive 40-hour battery life.

Priced at $349.99 USD, the Stüssy x Beats Studio Pro collaboration will be available to purchase worldwide on December 15.

These limited-edition headphones will be available at select Stüssy stores and the Beats official website.

