PlayStation 2023 Wrap-Up Celebrates Your Year in Gaming

Austin Blake
3 seconds ago

PlayStation has just announced the launch of PlayStation 2023 Wrap-Up today, offering a personalized review of your 2023 gaming accomplishments.

PS Wrap UP 2023 jpeg

Gamers can unlock a unique avatar and PlayStation Stars digital collectible by experiencing their 2023 Wrap-Up.

This year’s gaming landscape witnessed the release of beloved titles like Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Baldur’s Gate 3, Alan Wake 2, Final Fantasy XVI, and more.

To commemorate a year filled with remarkable gaming experiences, PlayStation is thrilled to present the official launch of PlayStation 2023 Wrap-Up.

Starting now until January 12, 2024, PS4 or PS5 players can delve into their PlayStation 2023 Wrap-Up, providing an overview of their gaming milestones for the year.

This summary includes top games played, earned trophies, monthly gaming statistics, and personalized gaming habits. Updates to your 2023 Wrap-Up will be ongoing until the year-end.

Wrap up

In this year’s 2023 Wrap-Up, gamers will discover digital cards showcasing their top gaming stats.

Additionally, gamers can claim a unique avatar and a PlayStation Stars digital collectible featuring the Marvel’s Spider-Man Spider-Bot as part of their wrap-up experience.

Explore your PlayStation 2023 Wrap-Up by visiting wrapup.playstation.com.

