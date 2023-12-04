PlayStation Plus ‘Season of Play’ Brings Exciting Activities for Gamers

The PlayStation Plus ‘Season of Play’ is set to commence tomorrow, promising a flurry of festive activities for PlayStation users until January 5, 2024.

This month-long celebration will offer an array of exciting engagements for the PlayStation community.

Exclusive New PS5 / PS4 Avatars

For PlayStation Plus members, the Season of Play brings free avatars for PS5 and PS4 consoles.

These avatars, inspired by popular titles such as Ghost of Tsushima and Final Fantasy VII Remake, can be redeemed using voucher codes available from December 5, 2023, to January 5, 2024.

PlayStation Gear Discount

Non-PlayStation Plus members can also partake in the festivities, including a 15% discount on official PlayStation Gear using the promo code SEASONOFPLAY15, valid from December 5, 2023, to January 5, 2024.

Exciting opportunities await participants, as they stand a chance to win a PS5 console and a 12-month subscription to PlayStation Plus Premium/Deluxe by engaging in a competition.

Running from December 19, 2023, to January 5, 2024, this competition requires answering five questions related to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog available in specific regions.

Free Online Multiplayer Weekend

A free online multiplayer weekend is slated for December 9-10, 2023, enabling players to enjoy online multiplayer games without a PlayStation Plus membership.

PlayStation Tournaments

For PlayStation Plus members, PlayStation Tournaments featuring titles like EA Sports FC 24, NBA 2K24, Madden NFL 24, and MLB the Show 23 will run from December 12-17, 2023.

Participants have the chance to win a PlayStation Plus Premium/Deluxe membership and even a PlayStation 5 Digital Edition console.

PlayStation Stars Campaign

PlayStation Plus members can also earn 50 bonus points on PlayStation Stars by playing December’s PlayStation Plus Monthly Games: LEGO 2K Drive, Powerwash Simulator, and Sable.

Exclusive benefits from Sony Pictures Core await PlayStation Plus Premium/Deluxe members, offering access to movie discounts and a curated catalog. Starting December 5th, select content from Crunchyroll will be added to this catalog in specific regions.

For more details and updates, visit the PlayStation Plus Season of Play webpage, going live on December 5 at 2AM PST / 10AM GMT / 7PM JST.