Tesla’s Largest Flagship Centre in North America Set for Vancouver

Tesla has announced its largest purpose-built flagship service centre and showroom in North America is destined for Vancouver’s Strathcona neighbourhood, to be located at 950 Raymur Ave.

Beedie, a prominent local developer in Vancouver, B.C., will lead the construction of this two-storey, 120,000-square-foot flagship Tesla Centre. The facility is designed to offer a comprehensive range of services, including vehicle servicing, preparation, delivery, and a showroom.

“We have often collaborated with innovative companies on unique, built-to-suit projects and we look forward to working closely with Tesla and the local community in the coming years,” stated Ryan Beedie, President of Beedie, highlighting the significance of this partnership.

Beedie further emphasized the company’s commitment to community development, saying, “At Beedie, we are committed to building legacies for our vibrant communities, so the opportunity to support the transition to electric vehicles through this partnership with Tesla is exciting.”

The Tesla Centre will dedicate about 63,000 square feet to service and repair activities, with an additional 15,400 square feet allocated for office and staff use.

Vancouver’s leading role in electric vehicle adoption was a crucial factor in choosing the location. The city is known for having one of the highest EV adoption rates in Canada, with British Columbia being referred to as the nation’s “EV capital,” reports RENX (via Tesla North).

Fereshteh Zeineddin, Tesla’s Director of Vehicle Sales and Service in Canada, said, “We are pleased to have partnered with Beedie to build our future flagship British Columbia location in the heart of Vancouver.” Zeineddin added, “With this new facility, we look to better serve our Vancouver-area customers and further support electric vehicle adoption in the province.”

The site, which is currently vacant, will be developed by Beedie, with the existing zoning expediting the approval process for the project. Construction is set to begin in the first quarter of 2024, with completion expected in early 2026.

Tesla continues to expand its presence in B.C. The company also recently opened a purpose-built showroom and service centre in the Victoria suburb of Langford, its first store on Vancouver Island.