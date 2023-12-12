Tesla’s Largest Flagship Centre in North America Set for Vancouver

Austin Blake
18 seconds ago

Tesla beedie vancouver

Tesla has announced its largest purpose-built flagship service centre and showroom in North America is destined for Vancouver’s Strathcona neighbourhood, to be located at 950 Raymur Ave.

Beedie, a prominent local developer in Vancouver, B.C., will lead the construction of this two-storey, 120,000-square-foot flagship Tesla Centre. The facility is designed to offer a comprehensive range of services, including vehicle servicing, preparation, delivery, and a showroom.

“We have often collaborated with innovative companies on unique, built-to-suit projects and we look forward to working closely with Tesla and the local community in the coming years,” stated Ryan Beedie, President of Beedie, highlighting the significance of this partnership.

Beedie further emphasized the company’s commitment to community development, saying, “At Beedie, we are committed to building legacies for our vibrant communities, so the opportunity to support the transition to electric vehicles through this partnership with Tesla is exciting.”

The Tesla Centre will dedicate about 63,000 square feet to service and repair activities, with an additional 15,400 square feet allocated for office and staff use.

Vancouver’s leading role in electric vehicle adoption was a crucial factor in choosing the location. The city is known for having one of the highest EV adoption rates in Canada, with British Columbia being referred to as the nation’s “EV capital,” reports RENX (via Tesla North).

Fereshteh Zeineddin, Tesla’s Director of Vehicle Sales and Service in Canada, said, “We are pleased to have partnered with Beedie to build our future flagship British Columbia location in the heart of Vancouver.” Zeineddin added, “With this new facility, we look to better serve our Vancouver-area customers and further support electric vehicle adoption in the province.”

The site, which is currently vacant, will be developed by Beedie, with the existing zoning expediting the approval process for the project. Construction is set to begin in the first quarter of 2024, with completion expected in early 2026.

Tesla continues to expand its presence in B.C. The company also recently opened a purpose-built showroom and service centre in the Victoria suburb of Langford, its first store on Vancouver Island.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link. We use affiliate links when possible--thank you for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: Tesla

Apple Podcasts Confirmed in Tesla’s 2023 Holiday Update

Last month we told you that Apple Podcasts were said to be coming to Tesla vehicles, and now we have confirmation it is indeed happening. According to the leaked release notes from Tesla’s 2023 holiday software update (the company releases a big software update during the holidays every year with major feature upgrades), Apple Podcasts...
John Quintet
5 days ago

Nova Scotia County’s Internet Project Balloons to $95 Million

Pictou County embarked on an ambitious project in 2020 to provide affordable high-speed internet to over 100 rural communities, aiming initially to serve about 4,700 customers in underserved areas. This initiative, unique in Nova Scotia, contrasts with the rest of the province's rural internet, provided through Build Nova Scotia and companies like Bell and Eastlink....
John Quintet
6 days ago

Tesla Unveils Cybertruck Specs, Pricing at Giga Texas Event

Tesla has unveiled its much-anticipated Cybertruck during a special event held at Giga Texas in Austin on Thursday. The reveal included a dynamic promotional video and a dramatic entrance by CEO Elon Musk, who arrived on stage in the bed of the Cybertruck, reports Tesla North. Echoing the sentiments of Apple's co-founder Steve Jobs, Musk...
John Quintet
2 weeks ago