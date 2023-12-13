New on Netflix Canada: January 2024

We’re getting close to January 2024, a new year and new month, and that means another list of what’s new on Netflix Canada.

Netflix has detailed what’s coming to Netflix Canada in January 2024 today. As for Netflix Games, some big titles coming soon on December 14 include “GTA III – The Definitive Edition,” “GTA: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition,” and “GTA: Vice City – The Definitive Edition.” Currently available now are “Death’s Door” and “Word Trails.”

Check out the full list of what’s new on Netflix Canada for January 2024 below:

January 1, 2024

  • Bitconned — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • Fool Me Once (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES
  • You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • Annie (1982)
  • Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
  • Braven
  • Chappie
  • Loudermilk: Seasons 1 to 3
  • Mahalia
  • Mandy
  • ONE PIECE: Marineford
  • Sex Tape
  • Something Borrowed
  • War Dogs

January 4, 2024

  • Boy Swallows Universe (AU) — NETFLIX SERIES
  • The Brothers Sun — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Society of the Snow (ES) — NETFLIX FILM

January 5, 2024

  • Good Grief — NETFLIX FILM
  • Gyeongseong Creature Part 2 (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

January 7, 2024

  • Mr. D: Seasons 1 to 3

January 9, 2024

  • Batman Begins

January 10, 2024

  • Break Point: Season Two (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • The Trust: A Game of Greed — NETFLIX SERIES

January 11, 2024

  • Champion (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Sonic Prime Chapter Three — NETFLIX FAMILY

January 12, 2024

  • Lift — NETFLIX FILM
  • Love is Blind: Sweden — NETFLIX SERIES

January 15, 2024

  • CoComelon: Season Nine
  • maboroshi (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME
  • Spider-Man: No Way Home
  • Uncharted

January 16, 2024

  • Umma

January 17, 2024

  • End of the Line (BR) — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Freaks

January 18, 2024

  • Rachid Badouri: Les fleurs du tapis (CA) — NETFLIX COMEDY

January 19, 2024

  • Love is Blind: Sweden — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
  • Love on the Spectrum U.S.: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Mi soledad tiene alas (ES) — NETFLIX FILM
  • Sixty Minutes (DE) — NETFLIX FILM

January 20, 2024

  • Captivating the King (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Room

January 22, 2024

  • Not Quite Narwhal: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

January 23, 2024

  • Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees — NETFLIX COMEDY
  • Train to Busan

January 24, 2024

  • Six Nations: Full Contact (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • Queer Eye: Season 8 — NETFLIX SERIES

January 25, 2024

  • Griselda — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Masters of the Universe: Revolution — NETFLIX SERIES

January 26, 2024

  • The Blacklist: Season 10
  • Love is Blind: Sweden — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)

January 27, 2024

  • Doctor Slump (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

January 28, 2024

  • Love is Blind: Sweden — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)

January 29, 2024

  • Mighty Bheem’s Playtime (IN) — NETFLIX FAMILY

January 30, 2024

  • Jack Whitehall: Settle Down (GB) — NETFLIX COMEDY

January 31, 2024

  • Alexander the Great (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • Baby Bandito (CL) — NETFLIX SERIES
  • The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse: Part 1 (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME
  • WIL (BE) — NETFLIX FILM

LAST CALL

Leaving January 14, 2023

  • A Simple Favor

Leaving January 20, 2023

  • The Hunger Games
  • The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
  • The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1
  • The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2

Leaving January 21, 2023

  • Pretty Little Liars: Seasons 1-7

Leaving January 31, 2023

  • Crazy, Stupid, Love.
