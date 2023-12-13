New on Netflix Canada: January 2024

We’re getting close to January 2024, a new year and new month, and that means another list of what’s new on Netflix Canada.

Netflix has detailed what’s coming to Netflix Canada in January 2024 today. As for Netflix Games, some big titles coming soon on December 14 include “GTA III – The Definitive Edition,” “GTA: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition,” and “GTA: Vice City – The Definitive Edition.” Currently available now are “Death’s Door” and “Word Trails.”

Check out the full list of what’s new on Netflix Canada for January 2024 below:

January 1, 2024

Bitconned — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Fool Me Once (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES

You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Annie (1982)

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Braven

Chappie

Loudermilk: Seasons 1 to 3

Mahalia

Mandy

ONE PIECE: Marineford

Sex Tape

Something Borrowed

War Dogs

January 4, 2024

Boy Swallows Universe (AU) — NETFLIX SERIES

The Brothers Sun — NETFLIX SERIES

Society of the Snow (ES) — NETFLIX FILM

January 5, 2024

Good Grief — NETFLIX FILM

Gyeongseong Creature Part 2 (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

January 7, 2024

Mr. D: Seasons 1 to 3

January 9, 2024

Batman Begins

January 10, 2024

Break Point: Season Two (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Trust: A Game of Greed — NETFLIX SERIES

January 11, 2024

Champion (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES

Sonic Prime Chapter Three — NETFLIX FAMILY

January 12, 2024

Lift — NETFLIX FILM

Love is Blind: Sweden — NETFLIX SERIES

January 15, 2024

CoComelon: Season Nine

maboroshi (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Uncharted

January 16, 2024

Umma

January 17, 2024

End of the Line (BR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Freaks

January 18, 2024

Rachid Badouri: Les fleurs du tapis (CA) — NETFLIX COMEDY

January 19, 2024

Love is Blind: Sweden — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)

Love on the Spectrum U.S.: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Mi soledad tiene alas (ES) — NETFLIX FILM

Sixty Minutes (DE) — NETFLIX FILM

January 20, 2024

Captivating the King (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Room

January 22, 2024

Not Quite Narwhal: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

January 23, 2024

Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees — NETFLIX COMEDY

Train to Busan

January 24, 2024

Six Nations: Full Contact (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Queer Eye: Season 8 — NETFLIX SERIES

January 25, 2024

Griselda — NETFLIX SERIES

Masters of the Universe: Revolution — NETFLIX SERIES

January 26, 2024

The Blacklist: Season 10

Love is Blind: Sweden — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)

January 27, 2024

Doctor Slump (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

January 28, 2024

Love is Blind: Sweden — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)

January 29, 2024

Mighty Bheem’s Playtime (IN) — NETFLIX FAMILY

January 30, 2024

Jack Whitehall: Settle Down (GB) — NETFLIX COMEDY

January 31, 2024

Alexander the Great (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Baby Bandito (CL) — NETFLIX SERIES

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse: Part 1 (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME

WIL (BE) — NETFLIX FILM

LAST CALL

Leaving January 14, 2023

A Simple Favor

Leaving January 20, 2023

The Hunger Games

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2

Leaving January 21, 2023

Pretty Little Liars: Seasons 1-7

Leaving January 31, 2023