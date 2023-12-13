Here are Rogers, Telus and Bell Cellphone Plan Changes from Dec. 13

Here are the latest Canadian cellphone plan and device deals , plus other promos from wireless carriers such as Rogers, Telus and Bell, from our partner PlanHub . As always, the promos and plans may change at the last minute, but here they are as of Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

Bell Boxing Day Deals 2023 Now Available Bell has detailed its 'Better with Bell Holiday Event' which also includes Boxing Day 2023 deals, offering some promos on smartphones, internet and more. Check out the deals from Bell for Boxing Day 2023 below... Mobile Plan Offers: Bring your own phone and get 60 GB for $50.00/month Smartphone Deals: Trade in your current phone...

Telus Boxing Day Deals 2023 Now Available Telus has shared its Boxing Day deals for 2023 on its website, explaining that it’s now possible to “unleash Boxing Week magic with our incredible deals”. Sounds exciting right? Check out the Telus Boxing Week deals for 2023 below... Internet and TV Offers: PureFibre Internet 250 starting from $70/month on a 2-year term Bundle Optik...