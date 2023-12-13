Snapchat Recap End-of-Year Compilation Now Available to Users

Steve Vegvari
7 seconds ago

As the end of 2023 approaches, Snapchat is releasing its annual Snapchat Recap. This user compilation celebrates the memories made throughout the year, creating a short video based on your Memories.

As announced by Snapchat, its look back at the year is rolling out globally to users starting Wednesday, December 13th. Snaps from the past 12 months are curated and put into categories including ‘New Year, New Me’, which features Snaps taken on January 1st. Additional categories include a selfie-focused ‘Will Delete in 24-Hours’ and vacation-centred ‘Beach, Please!’

In anticipation of the wide rollout of Snapchat Recap, the company released a tease of what’s to come, featuring the official Wendy’s account.

To find your Snapchat Recap, simply swipe up from the camera when in the app.

In addition to releasing Snapchat Recap, the company reflects on the community’s use of AR tools. This includes the use of the top Lenses of the year, such as ‘Baby Cheeks’, ‘Anime AI’, ‘AI Universe’, ‘Sibling’ andGoofy Gaze’.

The Snapchat Spotlight continues to highlight trending moments caught throughout the year. Some of the biggest Snapchat Spotlight trends of 2023 include:

  • Valentine’s Day
  • Music Festival Season
  • Back-to-School
  • Halloween
  • Spring Fashion

Finally, when it came to global destinations to capture Snaps, there were quite a few iconic locations this year. Snapchat revealed the top places that Snapchatters captured Snaps in 2023:

  • Dubai Mall
  • Magic Kingdom Park
  • Eiffel Tower
  • Times Square
  • Fenway Park
