Xbox Year in Review is Now Live, Offering a Personalized Highlight of 2023

Steve Vegvari
3 seconds ago

Xbox has released its 2023 Year in Review, providing a personalized look at the last 12 months of your gaming journey on Xbox.

The Xbox Year in Review provides some fascinating stats, including a personalized breakdown of the total time played during the year. Additionally, Xbox reveals how many games a player has played, the total Gamerscore earned in 2023, total Achievements, and ‘Top Gameplay Month’.

On top of that, there’s also a pie chart providing a look at the breakdown in genres. These can include ‘Action & Adventure’, ‘Role playing’, ‘Shooter’, ‘Platformer’, and more.

Xbox players can also find a unique breakdown of their top three most-played games of 2023. For each game, Xbox lists the ‘Time played so far’, total number of Gamerscore and Achievements earned as well as a Rare Achievement that has been unlocked. Plus, players can discover how they stack up against the game’s most active players.

This year, Xbox is also releasing its community-focused Year in Review. Highlighting the community’s achievements, Xbox reveals that in 2023, 36,000 games had been played across the Xbox ecosystem. Additionally, a total of 4.5 billion Achievements were earned, with a total of 91 billion Gamerscore doled out to players.

Discover your stats soon as Year in Review will only be available until January 31st, 2024.

