Xbox Year in Review is Now Live, Offering a Personalized Highlight of 2023

Xbox has released its 2023 Year in Review, providing a personalized look at the last 12 months of your gaming journey on Xbox.

The Xbox Year in Review provides some fascinating stats, including a personalized breakdown of the total time played during the year. Additionally, Xbox reveals how many games a player has played, the total Gamerscore earned in 2023, total Achievements, and ‘Top Gameplay Month’.

On top of that, there’s also a pie chart providing a look at the breakdown in genres. These can include ‘Action & Adventure’, ‘Role playing’, ‘Shooter’, ‘Platformer’, and more.

Xbox players can also find a unique breakdown of their top three most-played games of 2023. For each game, Xbox lists the ‘Time played so far’, total number of Gamerscore and Achievements earned as well as a Rare Achievement that has been unlocked. Plus, players can discover how they stack up against the game’s most active players.

Crunching the numbers on the incredible year in gaming that was 2023 Find out your numbers with your #XboxYearInReview: https://t.co/87MeTyYVCG pic.twitter.com/QeZ4HmBPLJ — Xbox (@Xbox) December 12, 2023

This year, Xbox is also releasing its community-focused Year in Review. Highlighting the community’s achievements, Xbox reveals that in 2023, 36,000 games had been played across the Xbox ecosystem. Additionally, a total of 4.5 billion Achievements were earned, with a total of 91 billion Gamerscore doled out to players.

Discover your stats soon as Year in Review will only be available until January 31st, 2024.