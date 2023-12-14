Amazon Eero Max 7 WiFi Routers on Sale for Limited Time

Amazon.ca has announced a special promotion on the newly introduced Eero Max 7 WiFi routers, offering customers a 10% discount from December 10, 2023, to December 30, 2023.

This limited-time offer is accessible through the use of the promotional code EEROMAX7, subject to certain restrictions.

The Eero Max 7, a tri-band mesh WiFi router, boasts impressive features such as speeds up to 9.4 Gbps, the ability to connect over 200 devices, and coverage options ranging from 2,500 sq. ft. to 7,500 sq. ft. This 2023 release has been met with positive customer reviews, scoring an average of 5.0 out of 5 stars.

Customers can get a discount by adding an eligible Eero Max 7 router to their Amazon cart and applying the code at checkout. The promotion includes various configurations of the Eero Max 7:

These new Eero Max 7 wireless routers were announced back in September and this discount comes just in time for the holidays.