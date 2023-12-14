Rogers Successfully Tests Satellite-Mobile Phone Call Test

Rogers in collaboration with Lynk Global, has successfully made Canada’s first satellite-to-mobile phone call using Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphones.

The call took place in historic Heart’s Content in Newfoundland, notable for being the site of the first transatlantic telegraph connection between Canada and Ireland over 150 years ago. The demonstration included testing of SMS, data, and emergency alerting services.

“We’re bringing coverage to Canada’s most remote areas to improve public safety and to connect communities that aren’t connected today,” said Tony Staffieri, President and CEO, Rogers, in an issued statement to iPhone in Canada

The breakthrough phone call was conducted by Andrew Furey, Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador, and a Newfoundland and Labrador Search and Rescue Association volunteer. It used Lynk’s low-earth orbit (LEO) satellites and Rogers’ national wireless spectrum. A key feature of this technology is its compatibility with existing smartphones, eliminating the need for specialized apps or hardware not yet available.

“Newfoundland and Labrador is a vast, largely rural province, and connectivity is an important issue for us. As Premier, I am excited about the breakthrough technology Rogers is testing to improve network coverage and the safety of people in our province and across the country,” said Premier Furey.

Rogers plans to launch its satellite-to-mobile phone technology in 2024. The initial phase will include SMS texting, mass notifications, and machine-to-machine AI applications, with an eventual expansion to voice and data services. The tech will allow the most remote areas to gain access to cellular coverage.

“The Lynk team is proud to showcase a comprehensive range of Sat2Phone capabilities with Rogers, including data, voice, messaging, and mass notifications. Our mission is aligned with Rogers’ deep commitment to ensure connectivity for all Canadians no matter where they live, work, and travel. We are excited to be on this journey towards commercial service with Rogers,” said Charles Miller, co-founder and CEO of Lynk.

Earlier this year, Rogers announced it would be bringing SpaceX’s Direct to Cell service to Canada, leveraging the latter’s Starlink low-earth orbit satellite network, which currently blankets the globe. Lynk Global was part of the partnership to bring this service to Canada.