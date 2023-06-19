2023 Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Product Lineup Leaks

Samsung’s next Unpacked event for 2023 is set to take place in South Korea for the first time, with new products set to be unveiled on July 27, 2023, in the nation’s capital city of Seoul.

But now it appears leaker Evan Blass has showcased marketing screenshots of what’s apparently coming, taking away some thunder from Samsung’s big day.

Blass showed images detailing the following new products:

Galaxy Z Flip5

Tab S9 Ultra

Galaxy Watch6

Eventually, Samsung filed a DMCA takedown notice with Twitter forcing Blass to remove his shared screenshots from his private Twitter account. But alas, with the internet, nothing ever gets deleted.

“Just in case you want to retract the takedown notice you filed, agents of Samsung, there are instructions to that effect below. Either way, no hard feelings,” said Blass in response to Samsung’s takedown request.

Fabrizio Degni re-shared Blass’ images later Sunday evening:

Almost all the leaked pictures shared by leaker Evan Blass (@evleaks) for promo images the expected Galaxy Unpacked event taking place in #Seoul, South Korea (it seems on July 27).

Sincerely #Samsung should take care more about the leaks…🤔#SamsungGalaxyZ5 #GalaxyZFold5 #leaks pic.twitter.com/z69ZzbJMd5 — Fabrizio Degni (@fabrizio_degni) June 19, 2023

We’ve already seen images of the Z Flip5 leak, and at this point, it’s unknown what other surprises Samsung has in store later this month.