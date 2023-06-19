2023 Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Product Lineup Leaks

John Quintet
1 min ago

Samsung’s next Unpacked event for 2023 is set to take place in South Korea for the first time, with new products set to be unveiled on July 27, 2023, in the nation’s capital city of Seoul.

But now it appears leaker Evan Blass has showcased marketing screenshots of what’s apparently coming, taking away some thunder from Samsung’s big day.

Blass showed images detailing the following new products:

Eventually, Samsung filed a DMCA takedown notice with Twitter forcing Blass to remove his shared screenshots from his private Twitter account. But alas, with the internet, nothing ever gets deleted.

“Just in case you want to retract the takedown notice you filed, agents of Samsung, there are instructions to that effect below. Either way, no hard feelings,” said Blass in response to Samsung’s takedown request.

Fabrizio Degni re-shared Blass’ images later Sunday evening:

We’ve already seen images of the Z Flip5 leak, and at this point, it’s unknown what other surprises Samsung has in store later this month.

