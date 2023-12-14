Xbox Series X Console on Sale, Hits All-Time Low at 22% Off

There’s a sale on Microsoft’s Xbox Series X console right now at 22% off, an all-time low on Amazon Canada.

The sale price of $509 saves you $130 off and is just shy of the $499 price found at some other authorized retailers such as GameStop at $499. But hey, $10 saves you the agony and pain of heading outside and to the store plus gas/time, thanks to next-day Prime shipping.

The Xbox Series X stands as the epitome of console gaming power. Equipped with 12 teraflops of graphic processing power and a custom 1TB SSD, it offers an unmatched 4K gaming experience. The custom NVMe SSD not only speeds up performance but also enriches gaming experiences with dynamic, high-quality sound, making every gaming session immersive and exciting.

The console package includes an Xbox Wireless Controller, an ultra-high-speed HDMI cable, a power cable, and batteries, setting you up for immediate gaming action.

Quick Resume and lightning-fast load times are just the beginning. Enjoy smooth gameplay at up to 120 FPS, all made possible by the Xbox Velocity Architecture. The Series X opens doors to thousands of games from four generations of Xbox. Thanks to Xbox Smart Delivery, you always get the best version of your game, regardless of the console you use.

With an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership (sold separately), access a vast game library, including the latest releases and timeless classics, available on console, PC, and the cloud.

Click here to jump on the Xbox Series X sale while it’s still available.