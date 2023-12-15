Amazon Sale: Kindle, Eero and Fire TV Sticks Up to 57% Off

Amazon Canada has expanded its sale on its devices, offering up to 57% select products.

Eero mesh Wi-Fi routers are available for up to 57% off, while Kindle e-readers such as the Scribe and Oasis are available for up to 28% off, with bundles also on sale.

If you’re still trying to shop for the holidays last minute, check out the items below:

Click here to check out all the Amazon devices on sale right now.

