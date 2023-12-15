Amazon ‘Your Books’ Brings Enhanced Reading Experience

Amazon introduced ‘Your Books’ this week, a comprehensive feature designed to enhance the reading experience for its users, debuting in the U.S.

This new tool consolidates all print, Kindle, and Audible books owned by a customer, offering personalized recommendations and insights into reading habits.

‘Your Books’ is accessible by searching the term in the Amazon Store. It presents a unified library of all books purchased or borrowed from Amazon since its inception in 1995. The feature is tailored to individual reading preferences, allowing users to organize their library by genres, authors, or series. It also suggests new books based on a user’s reading history.

The Saved Books tab within ‘Your Books’ amalgamates all titles saved to Amazon Wish Lists. It provides filters for price ranges, subscription eligibility, and genre interests, aiding in the selection of the next book to read. Additionally, it offers recommendations for future reading choices.

Personalized recommendations are a key part of ‘Your Books’. Users can fine-tune these suggestions using filters and tags, and even activate Discovery Mode, which transforms the library into a personalized bookstore. The Genres view recommends books from each genre a user owns, and the Similar Titles feature suggests books related to any selected title.

This ‘Your Books’ feature is only on Amazon.com for now, but hopefully it will eventually expand to Canada on Amazon.ca.