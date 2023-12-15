Apple Shares the Last Day to Order Products By for Christmas Delivery

Apple has shared a new ‘Order By’ guide which shows you the final date to place an online order to get delivery by Christmas Eve.

“If the “Order By” date has passed, you can still shop online for in-stock items with Apple Pickup or two-hour delivery from your local Apple Store,” says the company.

Looking at most “Order By” dates, the majority of products such as iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, Mac, AirPods, HomePod, Apple TV, AirTag and more can be delivered by Christmas Eve if you place your order by Monday, December 18.

Check out the sample ‘order by’ dates below for iPhone:

For items that want to be engraved, the final date to order was December 14, 2023. Looks like you’re out of luck for customized products.

Again, this final ‘order by’ date only applies for online orders. If you have an Apple Store in your area you can still set up a pickup time and date in-store or arrange a two-hour delivery, where supported.

Click here to visit Apple.ca to get in your last-minute holiday shopping.