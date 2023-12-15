SiriusXM Canada Launches Reimagined App, Featuring 400+ Channels and New Features

Steve Vegvari
7 seconds ago

SiriusXM Canada is rolling out its new reimagined app on both the App Store and Google Play Store. Additionally, the audio streaming company’s next-gen app is available on Amazon Fire devices and the web.

Announced last month, the new SiriusXM app is available in North America now. It’s been designed to better enable users to customize their experience, tailoring the app to their listening preferences. Additionally, SiriusXM is adding a variety of new features to use.

The next-gen SiriusXM app includes access to over 400 channels and tens of thousands of hours of on-demand content and podcasts. This includes curated live music channels, celebrity-focused talk shows, and live sports coverage. The app offers customized experiences including ‘Music’, ‘Talk & Podcasts’, ‘Sports’ and ‘For You’ selections. The app can also suggest new pieces of content. Plus, users can find discovery tools dedicated to the pages of teams, shows, channels, and artists.

SiriusXM is also incorporating new playback settings. This includes new audio segments, where listeners can jump to key moments within a piece of content. Transcription and speed control tools for podcasts and on-demand talk content are also available. AirPlay and casting features are included as well.

Alongside the revamped app, SiriusXM is launching its new All Access plan. Available within its app exclusively, the All Access plan is available for $9.99 per month. It enables access to all of SiriusXM’s content.

SiriusXM concludes that in 2024, it will fold in new initiatives. This includes exclusive live events, releasing new channels and shows, and launching “an extensive, connective brand campaign highlighting how SiriusXM brings fans closer to the music and stars they love.”

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link. We use affiliate links when possible--thank you for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: News

iPhone 15 Pro Max vs $8,000 Pro Camera in Blind Test [VIDEO]

In a recent blind camera comparison, the iPhone 15 Pro Max, priced from $1,749 CAD, was pitted against a professional camera setup worth over $8,000 CAD. Conducted by Max Tech, the test took place in New York City, where a series of photos were taken with both cameras, but without the reviewers knowing which device...
John Quintet
17 hours ago

Bill S-210: A Threat to Internet Freedom and Privacy, Warns Expert

The Canadian internet landscape faces a potential upheaval with Bill S-210, known as the Protecting Young Persons from Exposure to Pornography Act, moving closer to becoming law. Dr. Michael Geist, law professor at the University of Ottawa and Canada Research Chair in Internet and E-commerce Law, has voiced serious concerns about the bill's implications for...
Austin Blake
18 hours ago