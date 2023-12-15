SiriusXM Canada Launches Reimagined App, Featuring 400+ Channels and New Features

SiriusXM Canada is rolling out its new reimagined app on both the App Store and Google Play Store. Additionally, the audio streaming company’s next-gen app is available on Amazon Fire devices and the web.

Announced last month, the new SiriusXM app is available in North America now. It’s been designed to better enable users to customize their experience, tailoring the app to their listening preferences. Additionally, SiriusXM is adding a variety of new features to use.

The next-gen SiriusXM app includes access to over 400 channels and tens of thousands of hours of on-demand content and podcasts. This includes curated live music channels, celebrity-focused talk shows, and live sports coverage. The app offers customized experiences including ‘Music’, ‘Talk & Podcasts’, ‘Sports’ and ‘For You’ selections. The app can also suggest new pieces of content. Plus, users can find discovery tools dedicated to the pages of teams, shows, channels, and artists.

SiriusXM is also incorporating new playback settings. This includes new audio segments, where listeners can jump to key moments within a piece of content. Transcription and speed control tools for podcasts and on-demand talk content are also available. AirPlay and casting features are included as well.

Alongside the revamped app, SiriusXM is launching its new All Access plan. Available within its app exclusively, the All Access plan is available for $9.99 per month. It enables access to all of SiriusXM’s content.

SiriusXM concludes that in 2024, it will fold in new initiatives. This includes exclusive live events, releasing new channels and shows, and launching “an extensive, connective brand campaign highlighting how SiriusXM brings fans closer to the music and stars they love.”