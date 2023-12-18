NordVPN App for Apple TV Now Available for Download

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

Nordvpn apple tv

With tvOS 17, Apple now lets standalone VPN apps hit Apple TV. We’ve recently seen VPN apps from ExpressVPN and others, and now NordVPN has officially launched for Apple TV on Monday.

Previously, to use NordVPN with Apple TV you had to have a compatible router to install the latter’s software on it. But now, a native app on Apple TV is available to allow for one click to change your location and also protect your online activities.

The NordVPN Apple TV app lets users access bypass internet restrictions and also throttling from ISPs if applicable depending on the type of content you’re watching. If you want to watch Netflix USA while in Canada, you can do that with a VPN and expand the content library.

“A dedicated VPN app for Apple TV will allow our users to ensure cybersecurity and protect their privacy. Moreover, a VPN can even improve the streaming experience by increasing users’ privacy,” says Vykintas Maknickas, head of product strategy at NordVPN, in a statement to iPhone in Canada.

Right now, an exclusive Christmas deal from NordVPN has 69% off a two-year plan (plus 3 months bonus) from $2.99/month. NordVPN has over 5,900 VPN servers globally and is backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Click here to download NordVPN for Apple TV.

Disclosure: NordVPN is an affiliate partner and allows readers to support independent media.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link. We use affiliate links when possible--thank you for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: News

Apple Suspends Sales of Apple Watch Ultra 2, Series 9 in U.S.

Apple has announced a halt in sales of its Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 models in the United States, effective later this week. This decision is a response to a ruling by the International Trade Commission (ITC) in a patent dispute involving the blood oxygen sensor technology in these devices. The...
John Quintet
2 hours ago

Eve Announces 2024 Smart Home Energy Products with Matter

Eve Systems has unveiled a trio of new smart home energy products today, set to launch in early 2024. First, we have the Eve Energy Outlet, a smart duplex outlet, designed for Matter, that features two individually controllable receptacles and advanced energy monitoring capabilities. It is compatible with Apple Home and Samsung SmartThings, allowing users...
John Quintet
4 hours ago