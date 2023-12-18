NordVPN App for Apple TV Now Available for Download

With tvOS 17, Apple now lets standalone VPN apps hit Apple TV. We’ve recently seen VPN apps from ExpressVPN and others, and now NordVPN has officially launched for Apple TV on Monday.

Previously, to use NordVPN with Apple TV you had to have a compatible router to install the latter’s software on it. But now, a native app on Apple TV is available to allow for one click to change your location and also protect your online activities.

The NordVPN Apple TV app lets users access bypass internet restrictions and also throttling from ISPs if applicable depending on the type of content you’re watching. If you want to watch Netflix USA while in Canada, you can do that with a VPN and expand the content library.

“A dedicated VPN app for Apple TV will allow our users to ensure cybersecurity and protect their privacy. Moreover, a VPN can even improve the streaming experience by increasing users’ privacy,” says Vykintas Maknickas, head of product strategy at NordVPN, in a statement to iPhone in Canada.

Right now, an exclusive Christmas deal from NordVPN has 69% off a two-year plan (plus 3 months bonus) from $2.99/month. NordVPN has over 5,900 VPN servers globally and is backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Click here to download NordVPN for Apple TV.

