New on Prime Video Canada: January 2024
Christmas is around the corner and that also means a New Year is on the horizon as well. Amazon’s Prime Video has shared its list of new titles and movies coming to the streaming service in January 2024.
Prime Video is set to feature a mix of blockbuster hits, hidden gems, star-studded new series, and comedies for next month. Among the highlights is the return of the fan-favorite Canadian Amazon Original reality comedy series, “LOL: Qui Rira Le Dernier?” with its second season, hosted by Patrick Huard. This season promises a fresh batch of comedians that are sure to entertain. Adding to the binge-worthy lineup is the Amazon Original series “Expats,” a drama that dives into the lives of Hong Kong residents, directed by Lulu Wang and starring Nicole Kidman, a must-watch following its TIFF screening.
For those who enjoy a blend of romance and suspense, the Amazon Original film “Foe,” starring Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal, offers a story of love, betrayal, and survival. Additionally, “Dumb Money,” another TIFF selection, brings to life the real-life drama of Game Stop’s Wall Street upheaval, featuring stars like Pete Davidson and America Ferrera. Action enthusiasts can look forward to “Role Play” with Kaley Cuoco and David Oyelowo, and Liam Neeson’s thrilling performance in “Retribution,” perfect for those seeking more excitement after watching “Reacher.”
Check out what’s coming to Prime Video in Canada for January 2024 below:
January 2
- The Marsh King’s Daughter
January 5
- LOL: Last One Laughing French Canada Season 2 (Amazon Original)
- Foe (Amazon Original)
- James May: Our Man in India (Amazon Original)
January 6
- Tiger 3
January 9
- Hello: Kitty Super Style! (Amazon Original)
- Strays
January 11
- Girl’s Play (Exclusive Content)
January 12
- Role Play (Amazon Original)
- Scarred
January 13
- Dumb Money
January 14
- Dostana 2
January 15
- O Pai O 2
- Green Fever
January 18
- No Activity: Niente Da Segnalare (Amazon Original)
- Drag Den With Manila Luzon S2 (Exclusive Content)
- The Yellow Duck
January 19
- Indian Police Force (Amazon Original)
- Hazbin Hotel (Amazon Original)
- LOL: The Last One Laughing Ireland (Amazon Original)
- Ski Jumpers (Exclusive Content)
January 22
- Retribution
January 24
- Listening Ears
- Diamond in the Sky
January 25
- The Last Round (Exclusive Content)
January 26
- Expats (Amazon Original)
- You Hurt My Feelings
- The Daigle
January 31
- Assassination Nation
Coming to Prime Video Channels this Month
- Dr. Death S2 on STACKTV – 1/1
- Ted S1 on STACKTV – 1/11
- Vigil S2 on STARZ – 1/12
- The Bachelor S28 on Citytv+ – 1/22
Everything Leaving Amazon Prime Video in January
January 5
- Law & Order S16
January 6
- Jelly Fam at Cold Hearts
- YNG Dreamerz at Blue Checks
January 10
- Informer S1
- Father Stu
January 14
- Twilight Saga: New Moon
- Twilight Saga: Eclipse
- Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1
- Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2
- Twilight
- Hunger Games, The: Catching Fire
- Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2
- The Hunger Games
- Mad Men (all seasons)
- House Of Gucci
- Requiem For A Dream
January 20
- Law & Order S6-S15
- YNG Dreamerz at Diamond Doves
- Blue Checks at Rolling Loud
January 31
- The Terminator
- Jeepers Creepers
- Scarface
- Waterworld
- 12 Angry Men (1957)
- The 5th Wave
- Ted
- A View To A Kill
- Casino Royale
- Much Ado About Nothing
- Straight Outta Compton
- Quantum Of Solace
- Live And Let Die
- The Package
- Octopussy
- From Russia With Love
- You Only Live Twice
- Diamonds Are Forever
- Moonraker
- License To Kill
- Skyfall
- About Time
- Tomorrow Never Dies
- Goldeneye
- The Big Lebowski
- Die Another Day
- Inside Man
- The Silence Of The Lambs