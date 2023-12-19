New on Prime Video Canada: January 2024

Christmas is around the corner and that also means a New Year is on the horizon as well. Amazon’s Prime Video has shared its list of new titles and movies coming to the streaming service in January 2024.

Prime Video is set to feature a mix of blockbuster hits, hidden gems, star-studded new series, and comedies for next month. Among the highlights is the return of the fan-favorite Canadian Amazon Original reality comedy series, “LOL: Qui Rira Le Dernier?” with its second season, hosted by Patrick Huard. This season promises a fresh batch of comedians that are sure to entertain. Adding to the binge-worthy lineup is the Amazon Original series “Expats,” a drama that dives into the lives of Hong Kong residents, directed by Lulu Wang and starring Nicole Kidman, a must-watch following its TIFF screening.

For those who enjoy a blend of romance and suspense, the Amazon Original film “Foe,” starring Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal, offers a story of love, betrayal, and survival. Additionally, “Dumb Money,” another TIFF selection, brings to life the real-life drama of Game Stop’s Wall Street upheaval, featuring stars like Pete Davidson and America Ferrera. Action enthusiasts can look forward to “Role Play” with Kaley Cuoco and David Oyelowo, and Liam Neeson’s thrilling performance in “Retribution,” perfect for those seeking more excitement after watching “Reacher.”

Check out what’s coming to Prime Video in Canada for January 2024 below:

January 2

The Marsh King’s Daughter

January 5

LOL: Last One Laughing French Canada Season 2 (Amazon Original)

Foe (Amazon Original)

James May: Our Man in India (Amazon Original)

January 6

Tiger 3

January 9

Hello: Kitty Super Style! (Amazon Original)

Strays

January 11

Girl’s Play (Exclusive Content)

January 12

Role Play (Amazon Original)

Scarred

January 13

Dumb Money

January 14

Dostana 2

January 15

O Pai O 2

Green Fever

January 18

No Activity: Niente Da Segnalare (Amazon Original)

Drag Den With Manila Luzon S2 (Exclusive Content)

The Yellow Duck

January 19

Indian Police Force (Amazon Original)

Hazbin Hotel (Amazon Original)

LOL: The Last One Laughing Ireland (Amazon Original)

Ski Jumpers (Exclusive Content)

January 22

Retribution

January 24

Listening Ears

Diamond in the Sky

January 25

The Last Round (Exclusive Content)

January 26

Expats (Amazon Original)

You Hurt My Feelings

The Daigle

January 31

Assassination Nation

Coming to Prime Video Channels this Month

Dr. Death S2 on STACKTV – 1/1

Ted S1 on STACKTV – 1/11

Vigil S2 on STARZ – 1/12

The Bachelor S28 on Citytv+ – 1/22

Everything Leaving Amazon Prime Video in January

January 5

Law & Order S16

January 6

Jelly Fam at Cold Hearts

YNG Dreamerz at Blue Checks

January 10

Informer S1

Father Stu

January 14

Twilight Saga: New Moon

Twilight Saga: Eclipse

Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1

Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2

Twilight

Hunger Games, The: Catching Fire

Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2

The Hunger Games

Mad Men (all seasons)

House Of Gucci

Requiem For A Dream

January 20

Law & Order S6-S15

YNG Dreamerz at Diamond Doves

Blue Checks at Rolling Loud

January 31

The Terminator

Jeepers Creepers

Scarface

Waterworld

12 Angry Men (1957)

The 5th Wave

Ted

A View To A Kill

Casino Royale

Much Ado About Nothing

Straight Outta Compton

Quantum Of Solace

Live And Let Die

The Package

Octopussy

From Russia With Love

You Only Live Twice

Diamonds Are Forever

Moonraker

License To Kill

Skyfall

About Time

Tomorrow Never Dies

Goldeneye

The Big Lebowski

Die Another Day

Inside Man

The Silence Of The Lambs

