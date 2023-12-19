Rhysida Ransomware Leaks Insomniac Games’ Internal Data Online

Rhysida, a ransomware gang, has fulfilled its threat by disclosing over 1.67 terabytes of Insomniac Games’ internal data, CyberDaily reports.

The leaked data, comprising more than 1.3 million files, contains significant insights into the upcoming Wolverine video game.

Despite passing the ransom deadline, Rhysida uploaded 98% of the data, stating, “Not sold data was uploaded, data hunters, enjoy.

The gang initially demanded around US$2 million for the information, inviting any interested buyer, including Sony, to bid.

The uploaded files, segmented into three parts, offer a glimpse into various aspects of Insomniac’s projects, notably showcasing materials related to Wolverine and Spider-Man 2.

Character designs, level schematics, HR documents, Slack channel screenshots, and even internal employee PC contents have been exposed.

The leak further reveals a publishing agreement between Marvel and Sony Interactive Entertainment, highlighting plans for three forthcoming X-Men games.

Notably, the first, Wolverine, has a slated release no later than September 1, 2025, with the other two following by 2033.

Each of these titles is expected to incur a production cost of at least US$120 million, as per the agreement.

Despite the disclosure, verification regarding Insomniac staff passports’ inclusion remains pending.

In an email response to Cyber Daily, Rhysida claimed to have deliberately targeted Sony and Insomniac, citing game developers as “easy targets.”

When questioned about their motives, Rhysida bluntly stated their sole drive was financial gain.