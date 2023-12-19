‘The Athletic’ Now on Apple News+ in Canada

Apple has added a new sports publication to Apple News+ on Tuesday, as The Athletic is now available. Also coming in “early next year” is Wirecutter, a product review website also owned by the New York Times, that was founded by former Gizmodo journalist Brian Lam.

“Like so many lifelong sports fans, I am a devoted reader of The Athletic and their fantastic sports reporting and local coverage,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Services, in a statement on Tuesday. “We’re so proud to now bring sports fans The Athletic in Apple News+ — which millions of News+ subscribers are going to love.”

“The Athletic is home to award-winning, deeply reported coverage of teams, leagues, and players for devoted fans around the world,” said David Perpich, publisher of The Athletic. “We provide subscribers with every sports story that matters, brought to life by the most talented newsroom in the business. We’re thrilled to work with Apple News to introduce even more readers to the best-in-class journalism that only The Athletic can produce.”

The Athletic has a newsroom full of 450 full-time staff and covers all major sports leagues globally and college teams.

The debut of The Athletic is available for Apple News+ subscribers in Canada, along with the U.S., the UK and Australia.