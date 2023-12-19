TikTok Rolling Out Enhanced App Experience Update for iPads and Tablets

TikTok has announced it is releasing an update designed to enhance the in-app experience while on an iPad or tablet.

Announced via a press release, TikTok notes that the update makes it so the app is able to provide a more streamlined and clear video feed while navigating on an iPad or Android tablet. The update also includes an enhanced UI.

” While most people already know and love TikTok on their mobile devices, we know many also like to access it on larger screens and foldable devices,” the company states. “Whether they’re watching the latest cooking trends or searching for the latest soccer highlights, we’re excited to share that TikTok is now better optimized for tablets and foldable gadgets.”

As part of the update, TikTok is providing “streamlined navigation bars.” When in the app, users will notice navigation bars at the top and bottom of the screen to better assist with swapping between their main feed, their friends, and additional tabs.

Additionally, TikTok supports landscape or portrait orientation on iPads and tablets as part of the update. TikTok has been testing and refining the use of horizontal videos on the mobile app for the past year. Given that TikTok is further leveraging landscape on iPads and tablets, it strengthens the commitment to horizontal video creation.

TikTok has made a substantial effort to better support iPads and tablets. By comparison, Instagram is still lacking native support on iPad. To this day Meta continues to not provide an iPad app for its userbase. Given TikTok’s latest update, perhaps this may incentivize the Instagram team to reapproach its mobile strategies in the future.