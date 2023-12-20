Amazon Shares 5 Highlights from the Canada Impact Report 2023

Amazon’s Canadian Impact Report for 2023 sheds light on its substantial contributions, emphasizing community support, economic investment, and sustainable initiatives.

Discover how Amazon supports local communities by checking out the following top 5 highlights from the report.

1. Economic Investment:

Amazon’s direct investments exceeding $40 billion since 2010 have spurred a ripple effect, contributing over $33 billion to Canada’s GDP. This has resulted in the creation of 45,000 jobs nationwide.

2. Skills Training:

Nearly 3,000 employees engaged in Amazon’s Career Choice program in 2023, facilitating skill development with up to 95% tuition coverage. AWS has trained over 200,000 individuals since 2013, fostering cloud computing skills.

3. Community Engagement:

In 2022, Amazon donated 500,000+ items to Canadian charities. Programs like “Your Voice is Power” engaged 15,000+ students, blending coding skills with discussions on Indigenous experiences.

4. Sustainability Efforts:

Amazon aims to power its operations with 100% renewable energy by 2025, accelerating its initial 2030 commitment. With four renewable energy projects, Amazon leads in corporate renewable energy adoption in Canada.

5. Fastest Prime Deliveries:

In 2023, Amazon recorded its fastest Prime speeds ever in Canada, offering over 20 million items with free Prime shipping. More than half of Prime orders were delivered within one day, totaling over 205 million units.

Amazon’s commitment extends to over 4,500 cities and towns in Canada, ensuring prompt deliveries and bolstering the Prime experience for millions.

You can read the full Amazon Canada 2023 Impact Report at this link.