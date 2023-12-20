Check Out Canada’s Top 10 YouTube Ads of 2023

YouTube has just shared the top 10 most popular video ads in Canada for 2023, highlighting how advertisers from various sectors leveraged the platform to captivate audiences.

Unlike traditional ad lengths, this year saw a departure from the norm.

Ads extended beyond the conventional duration, emphasizing the power of narrative and engagement over time constraints.

This year saw YouTube ads sometimes running for over a minute, or even exceeding 7 minutes in the case of Matty Matheson’s sponsored video.

What distinguished the most impactful ads were their compelling stories. These stories, steeped in the human experience, resonated with emotions, humor, and the ability to inspire.

Take, for instance, the ad by Bonjour Québec, which transcended the typical ad format. It was more of an immersive invitation, showcasing the magic of the province and urging viewers to partake in the experience.

Another notable trend was the alignment of brands with creators’ approaches. Successful brands mirrored the tactics of content creators, tailoring their narratives to suit the platform, engaging with trends, and fostering discussions.

The collaboration between YETI and Matty Matheson shows how partnering with creators can authentically convey a brand’s story to fresh audiences.

Here are the Top Canadian Ads of 2023 on YouTube: