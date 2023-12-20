First Look: Apple’s Next-Gen CarPlay from Porsche, Aston Martin

Apple’s next-generation CarPlay system was first teased last year at WWDC and now we’re seeing a first look at how automakers have leveraged the new customizable interface.

Unlike its predecessor, this next version of CarPlay will rely on the host vehicle to provide driving-specific data, such as tire pressure information, while the connected iPhone will handle app-related data.

Apple has emphasized that iPhones connected to this system will neither store nor track the vehicle-sourced information, addressing potential privacy concerns.

This enhanced integration allows the new CarPlay to display a blend of information from both the iPhone and the vehicle’s native infotainment system. We now have a first look at integrations from Porsche and Aston Martin as both automakers have been working with Apple, as shared with Car and Driver.

While Porsche has not specified when it will introduce this latest CarPlay version in its models, Aston Martin has announced compatibility with its latest infotainment system. This system is set to debut in 2024 in vehicles like the DB12 coupe and the DB12 convertible, also known as the Volante.

Given Porsche’s ties to the Volkswagen Group and Aston Martin’s connections with Lucid and Mercedes, it is anticipated that this technology will soon be adopted in other vehicles within these companies’ portfolios.

We see displays in front of the steering wheel and centre console controlled by CarPlay, with widgets and more. It will be exciting to see what other automakers plan to do with the next version of CarPlay.