iPhone 15 Pro Takes Top Spot in MKBHD Smartphone Awards 2023

Usman Qureshi
3 seconds ago

In YouTuber Marques Brownlee’s MKBHD Smartphone Awards 2023, the iPhone 15 Pro has emerged victorious as the leader in camera quality (via MacRumors).

MKBHD Smartphone Awards 2023

Brownlee singled out the iPhone 15 Pro for its exceptional performance, emphasizing its versatility across various scenarios.

While acknowledging superior zoom capabilities in other phones, he praised the iPhone 15 Pro’s consistent and top-notch performance in diverse use cases.

Specifically, Brownlee lauded the iPhone 15 Pro’s unparalleled video quality and Apple’s inclusion of Log recording and external storage video saving features.

In MKBHD’s blind camera test, the iPhone 15 Pro secured its position by capturing the best low-light photos. Although the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra received an honorable mention for its zoom lens performance in stills photography.

MKBHD Smartphone Awards 2023 15 Pro

Additionally, the iPhone 15 Plus clinched the best battery category due to its 60Hz display, ensuring a lasting battery life beyond its competitors.

MKBHD endorsed the iPhone 15 Plus as a “risk-free” choice for its exceptional battery performance. He also highlighted the ROG Phone 7’s impressive 6000 mAh battery capacity, despite lacking wireless charging.

Earning the prestigious title of Phone of the Year was the Google Pixel 8, acclaimed for its upgraded camera, improved display, outstanding software features, and the promise of extended software updates.

Check out the full MKBHD Smartphone Awards 2023 video below and share your thoughts with is in the comments section.

YouTube video

