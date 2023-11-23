Google Pixel 8/8 Pro Black Friday Deal: Up to 68% Off with Fido, Virgin

IIC Deals
1 hour ago

Fido and Virgin Plus have just cut the price of the newest Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones when you finance these devices.

The Pixel 8 is available for $15/month device financing (it was $20 before), which brings the phone cost to $360 after 24 months. This saves you $748 or 68% off the retail price from Fido, for example.

The Pixel 8 Pro is available for $30/month device financing (it was $35 before) for $720 total. This saves you $885, or 56% off Fido’s price, for example.

The minimum required plan is a $60/40GB offering, but a $5/month discount for 24 months takes it down to $55/40GB.

So in the end, you’ll be paying $55/month for your phone plan (for 24 months then it goes up to $60) plus either $15 or $30/month depending on which Pixel 8 device you choose.

Considering the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro were just launched, this is a great way to get both phones for a price that’s cheaper than Facebook Marketplace, albeit you’ll need to pay $55/month for your phone plan.

Would you be better off paying for the $34/30GB Black Friday plan going around and buying the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro outright? The answer is yes as that route will be $200-300 or so cheaper after 24 months. However for those that need financing, this option is there.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link. We use affiliate links when possible--thank you for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: Bell

Bell EPP Black Friday Deals 2023 Now Available

Bell has started notifying eligible Exclusive Partner Program (EPP) customers of the latest deals for Black Friday. These EPP offers are only available for employees of employers that are offering discounted Bell corporate plans as a perk. Here’s what being offered according to details shared by RFD, with plans including a $20/month bill credit: $60/100GB...
IIC Deals
5 hours ago

Bell and Toronto Raptors Debut ‘Bell Inbound Assist’ Program

Bell and the Toronto Raptors have announced a three-year partnership to launch the 'Bell Inbound Assist' program on Thursday. Backed by the MLSE Foundation, the plan aims to integrate newcomers into Canadian communities through basketball. The program will provide annual recognition and financial grants over the next three years to organizations that help the welcoming...
Austin Blake
7 hours ago

Bell Wants a CRTC News Fund, Paid for By Foreign Streaming Services

Bell has proposed to the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) the establishment of a news fund to help make up for losses facing broadcasters. This fund is intended to assist broadcasters and allow contributions from foreign streaming services towards Canadian content expenditure. During a CRTC panel discussion on Tuesday, Bell representatives advocated for the...
John Quintet
1 day ago