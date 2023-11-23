Google Pixel 8/8 Pro Black Friday Deal: Up to 68% Off with Fido, Virgin

Fido and Virgin Plus have just cut the price of the newest Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones when you finance these devices.

The Pixel 8 is available for $15/month device financing (it was $20 before), which brings the phone cost to $360 after 24 months. This saves you $748 or 68% off the retail price from Fido, for example.

The Pixel 8 Pro is available for $30/month device financing (it was $35 before) for $720 total. This saves you $885, or 56% off Fido’s price, for example.

The minimum required plan is a $60/40GB offering, but a $5/month discount for 24 months takes it down to $55/40GB.

So in the end, you’ll be paying $55/month for your phone plan (for 24 months then it goes up to $60) plus either $15 or $30/month depending on which Pixel 8 device you choose.

Considering the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro were just launched, this is a great way to get both phones for a price that’s cheaper than Facebook Marketplace, albeit you’ll need to pay $55/month for your phone plan.

Would you be better off paying for the $34/30GB Black Friday plan going around and buying the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro outright? The answer is yes as that route will be $200-300 or so cheaper after 24 months. However for those that need financing, this option is there.