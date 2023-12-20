Microsoft Copilot Teams Up with Suno for AI-Powered Song Creation

Exciting news for music enthusiasts! Microsoft Copilot has joined forces with Suno, a leading AI-based music creation platform, aiming to revolutionize musical creation.

The collaboration brings Suno’s expertise in AI-generated music to Microsoft Copilot, empowering users of all musical backgrounds to craft unique, entertaining, and custom songs with ease.

Suno stands out for its AI technology, capable of composing complete songs—lyrics, melodies, and vocals—from a single prompt.

Now, irrespective of musical skills, anyone can transform their ideas into melodies.

Simply follow these steps on Microsoft Copilot to get started:

Open Microsoft Edge, navigate to copilot.microsoft.com, and log in with your Microsoft Account. Activate the Suno plugin or click the Suno logo labeled “Make music with Suno.” Prompt Copilot to generate a song, like “Create a pop song about family adventures.” Dive into your new musical creation. Share your masterpiece on social media or with friends and colleagues.

Microsoft’s latest partnership is set to unlock new avenues of creativity and amusement, ensuring that music production becomes accessible to everyone.

The new experience is rolling out starting today, gradually expanding to users over the coming weeks.