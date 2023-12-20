New on Disney+ Canada: January 2024

We have a new list of titles coming to Disney+ Canada in January 2024.

Marvel Studios will unveil its new show, “Echo,” spotlighting the character Maya Lopez as she faces the challenge of evading Wilson Fisk’s criminal empire. The story takes a turn as Lopez’s journey leads her back home, compelling her to confront the complexities of her family and legacy.

Check out the full list of what’s news on Disney+ Canada in January 2024–there’s nothing new from Pixar or Star Wars.

Marvel

January 9: Echo (All Episodes) at 6pm PT / 9pm ET

Disney

January 2: Percy Jackson and the Olympians (New Episode)

Star

January 1: FX’s American Horror Story: Delicate (S12A), Tell Me That You Love Me (S1, New Episode)

