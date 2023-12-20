Here are Rogers, Telus and Bell Cellphone Plan Changes from Dec. 20

Here are the latest Canadian cellphone plan and device deals, plus other promos from wireless carriers such as Rogers, Telus and Bell, from our partner PlanHub. As always, the promos and plans may change at the last minute, but here they are as of Wednesday, December 20, 2023.
Just a side note, next week there won’t be a post about these changes as the PlanHub team will be taking the week off.
Trade in your iPhone 13 and get the iPhone 15 128 GB for as low as $0/mo for 24 months with financing and Upfront Edge when you return your device within 2 years with select plans.
Get $15/mo off on the 5G Mobile 60GB plan (Excluding Quebec).
Activate or upgrade to a new phone and get the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE for $10/mo (or $0/mo in Ontario when you pair 5G mobile and Ignite internet plans) on financing and select plans. Plus get a tablet plan for $0/mo for 24 months when you pair it with a Rogers 5G Infinite Premium plan.
Ongoing deals:
Get Samsung Galaxy S23 for as low as $0/mo for 24 months with financing and Upfront Edge on select plans, when you trade in an eligible Samsung device.
Get 150GB of data for only $70/mo to use in Canada, the U.S. and Mexico this holiday season. Available with a Rogers Infinite Premium plan after Automatic Payments discount when paired with a home service. (Ontario only)
Give the gift of connection with Pixel 8 for $0/mo for 24 months with financing and Upfront Edge. Plus, pair it with a parent-friendly plan for your kid or teen for just $45/mo in Quebec or $55/mo in other regions, when you add them to your Rogers Infinite plan.
Get $25/month off for 24 months on the 5G Infinite plans when you bring your own phone (Quebec only).
Rogers 5G mobile plans are now as low as $34/month in Quebec or $50/month in other regions, after Automatic Payments Discount.
Save up to $35/mo on Rogers Mobile plans when you add a mobile plan to your Home services. This offer is not available online. (Excluding Quebec)
Get 10GB of bonus data on the 5G Infinite Extra plan in Quebec.
Student plans starting from $34/month in Quebec or $50/month in other regions.
Rogers plans for newcomers starting at $34/month in Quebec or $50/month in other regions.
Get $10/month off for 24 months on the 5G Infinite plans when you bring your own phone. The offer will appear on your 2nd or 3rd invoice. (Excluding Quebec).
Calling, texting and data within Canada, the U.S. and Mexico with the 5G Infinite Premium plan.
Get 5G Home Internet for as low as $35/mo in Quebec, $40/mo in Ontario, or $50/mo in other regions, when you pair with a 5G mobile plan. Plus, get the 5G Home Internet device for $0 down and $0/mo for 24 months on approved credit.
Get the Google Pixel 8 for $0/mo for 24 months with financing and Upfront Edge when you return your device within 2 years on select plans.
Exclusive offer for customers aged 55 or older: bring your own device and save an additional $5/mo for 24 months on any 5G Mobile plan. Available for new activations.
Now get iPhone 15 Pro with 50% lower monthly payments over 48 months. No interest, no mobile term contract needed. Only with the Rogers credit card.(Excluding Quebec)
Get Rogers 5G on the Toronto Transit Commission plus 5 rides free. Tap any Rogers credit card using your mobile wallet, until December 31, 2023.
Exclusive offer for newcomers: Get a $300 Credit towards select Android devices with financing when you trade in any device, any model.
Save $20/mo for each family member you add (excluding Quebec). Additional Line Rogers Infinite Plans start at $40/mo for 60GB in QC and $55/mo for 120GB in other regions.
Get a new phone with a Rogers credit card and enjoy up to 50% lower monthly payments with 0% interest without a mobile contract. Over 48 months with Equal Payment Plan. (Excluding Quebec)
Exclusive offer for newcomers: 1000 International Long Distance minutes to select countries is included on eligible plans. Available for new activations.
Rogers parent-friendly plans starting at $25/month.
Rogers plans for Adults 55+ starting from just $25/month.
Save $60 with the Setup Service Fee waived when you buy online.
Save $5/month with Automatic Payments on eligible plans.
Enjoy 5 Roam Like Home days at no cost in up to 185 destinations (up to $75 value) with a Rogers Connections Mastercard®.
Trade in your phone, tablet or smartwatch and get a credit towards a new device through the Rogers Trade-Up Program.
Add a tablet or smartwatch to an eligible Rogers Infinite plan and get a free tablet plan or smartwatch plan for 24 months.
Get the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE and save $955 with Bring-It-Back. Plus, get up to $140 in bill credits when you trade in an eligible device.
Get an iPhone 14 Pro Max and save up to $1,130. Save up to $600 with Bring-It-Back and get up to $530 in Trade-In bill credits.
Get an iPhone 14 and save up to $780: save $490 with Bring-It-Back, plus, get an exclusive bill credit of up to $290 when you trade in an eligible device.
TELUS Exclusive Partner Program offers: Shop phones and get exclusive plans with 30GB for $40 per month in Quebec or 60GB for $50/mo in other regions, on a 24-month Easy Payment agreement.
Save $1346 on Google Pixel 8 Pro this holiday with Bring-it-Back: get it for $9.54 per month and get an exclusive bill credit of $210 when you trade in an eligible device.
Save $790 on your iPhone 15 Pro Max with Bring-it-Back. Plus, trade in an eligible device and get $635 in bill credits.
Bring your own device and get a $5 monthly bill credit for two years on a $45+ plan in Quebec. Shop phones or bring your own device and save $10 monthly for two years on a $60+ plan in other regions.
Get the Galaxy S23 for $0 per month by shopping in-store or get it for just $2 per month when you shop online with Bring-It-Back.
Celebrate the Holidays with 60GB of data for $40 per month in Quebec or 120GB of data for $75 per month in other regions. Savings include a $5 or $10 monthly bill credit for two years.
Ongoing deals:
Get a Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for $0 per month when you connect it to an unlimited data plan for $25 extra per month.
Enjoy up to 35% off on select like-new devices. All are backed by a 1‑year TELUS warranty. Plus, save even more with Bring-It-Back.
Save 50% on select accessories. Plus, get your accessories for $0 upfront with TELUS Easy Payment.
Get Google Pixel 7 for $0 per month on a 2-year TELUS Easy Payment agreement. Plus, get up to $210 in bill credits when you trade in an eligible device.
Get Apple Watch Series 9 and iPhone 15 Pro for $0 upfront. Plus, share your plan’s data with your watch when you connect it to an Unlimited plan for $15 extra per month.
Exclusive Boxing Week deals for business. Save big on the latest products and services. Plus, save even more on connectivity, collaboration, and security products when you bundle.
TELUS Privilege offer: Participate in the Magic Calendar contest and enter every day until December 25 for a chance to win $10,000 or one of the 180 gifts from local businesses (Only in Quebec).
For a limited time, when you buy an eligible Samsung phone, Samsung will donate $5 to TELUS Friendly Future Foundation to help support youth in our communities.
Save up to $1,252 on the Galaxy S23 Ultra with Bring-It-Back and Trade-In.
Get your new Google Pixel 8 for $0 upfront, $0 per month for 24 months with Bring-It-Back. Plus, get up to $210 in bill credits when you trade in an eligible device.
Upgrade and save up to $655 on iPhone 15 when you trade in an eligible device.
Save $15 to $135 per month on phone plans for your family. Save from $7.50 to $15 per month for every family member on your account.
Save the $60 connection fee when you shop Mobility online.
Get 6 months of Apple Music free when you buy an eligible device.
Get a bonus 1GB with auto payment options using promo code AUTO1GB. Available on new activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 90 and 150 prepaid plans in Quebec, or Talk, Text & Data 45 and 55 prepaid plans in other regions.
Bonus 4GB for 18 months available for new activations on Talk, Text & Data 35, 90 and 150 prepaid plans. (Excluding Quebec)
Quebec exclusive offer: Bonus 8GB per month plus, get a bonus 1GB with auto payment options, using promo code QCBONUS8GB. Available on new activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 45 & 55 prepaid plans.
Quebec exclusive offer: Bonus 5GB per month plus, get a bonus 1GB with auto payment options, using promo code QCBONUS5GB. Available on new activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 35 prepaid plan.
New activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 90 and 150 prepaid plans include the Long Distance Saver add-on for $0.
Save 70% on the best entertainment when you add Stream+. Add Stream+ to any new or existing Mobility plan for just $10 per month for 3 months.
Get a bonus 250 MB with auto payment options using promo code AUTO250, on new activations on Nationwide Talk & Text 25 prepaid plan.
Get 3 months of Apple Fitness+ free when you buy an eligible Apple Watch.
Share your phone’s unlimited data with your smartwatch or tablet for $15 extra per month.
Refer a friend to TELUS Mobility and you both get a $50 bill credit.
Enjoy your ICI TOU.TV EXTRA subscription included with your TELUS plan (QC).
Bundle your services and get up to $40 off each month (QC)
Save big on the flashiest phones with Bring‑It‑Back
Get a great price on a plan that includes talk, text, and data.Promo nationwide 25 Promo Canada & U.S 45 unlimited
Keep things simple with 15 GB of data and unlimited calling and texting.
infiNET 300 as low as $59.95/mo for 24 months with a 2-year Internet contract when bundled with wireless. Plus, get Optimum In-home Wi-Fi free for the first 12 months.
Get $20/mo off a Basic, totalSHARE, or VIP 35 voice and data plan when you bring your own phone or buy a phone at full price.
Sign up for noSTRINGS Prepaid Auto Top-ups and get a $20 bonus.
Sign up contract-free on any noSTRINGS Prepaid Talk + Text + Data or Unlimited plan and save $10/mo. for 8 months. That’s $80 in savings!
Get 3 months free data and a $0 activation fee when activating an Apple Watch (Cellular + GPS).
Save up to $200 when you purchase a new iPhone and Apple Watch (GPS + Cellular). Available in-store only. Plus, get 3 months of free watch data and $0 activation fee when you activate your Apple Watch (GPS + Cellular)
New Crave subscribers get 50% off for the first 3 months!
infiNET 1 Gig $99.95mo. for 24 months with a 2-year Internet contract when bundled with wireless
Upgrade to the next fastest plan at no additional cost for 1 month
Get up to $600 in-store credit toward a new wireless device and accessories when you trade in your old device.
Switch to a 2-year Internet contract plan and save $10/mo. off the regular price
Get unlimited calling with our Anytime North America Long Distance plan—all for one low monthly price. As low as $13/mo with bundle savings.
Get our 10 most popular calling features, including Call Display & Name Display, for just $10/mo. Add on Voice Mail for only $2/mo. more
