Amazon’s Early Boxing Day Deals of 2023 Kick Off Today

Amazon Canada is set to kick off their early Boxing Day deals today, December 21, set to go live at 4pm PT/7pm ET, according to the company in an email to iPhone in Canada.

These early Boxing Day deals will take place from December 21-28, with various discounts on electronics, fashion, home essentials and more.

Below are some select Amazon Boxing Day deals you can expect later today, which includes a sale on the 2023 Apple MacBook Pro with M2 Max and more:

