Amazon’s Early Boxing Day Deals of 2023 Kick Off Today

IIC Deals
7 seconds ago

Amazon Canada is set to kick off their early Boxing Day deals today, December 21, set to go live at 4pm PT/7pm ET, according to the company in an email to iPhone in Canada.

These early Boxing Day deals will take place from December 21-28, with various discounts on electronics, fashion, home essentials and more.

Below are some select Amazon Boxing Day deals you can expect later today, which includes a sale on the 2023 Apple MacBook Pro with M2 Max and more:

Click here to visit Amazon.ca to see the latest deals.

